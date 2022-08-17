Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Aug 17 | 12:00 AM - 11:57 PM

Pats offense makes strides in Panthers joint practices

Nelson Agholor, Jonnu Smith Showing Signs of Year Two Improvements

Day 14 blogservations: Tempers remain high with Pats-Panthers

James White caps off a brilliant career

Game Preview: Panthers at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Panthers at Patriots

Mac Jones enjoys full circle moment meeting Boston Children's Hospital patient

Resetting the Cornerback Depth Chart With Malcolm Butler and Joejuan Williams Heading to Injured Reserve

Day 13 blogservations: Pats defense dominates in spirited workout with Panthers

Trench Report: Patriots Defensive Front "Dominating" Panthers in Joint Practices

Montgomery sees expanding offensive role

5 Things to Watch in Patriots-Panthers Joint Practices

Patriots offense eyes first real test

Day 12 blogservations: Patriots prepping for Panthers

Two Patriots crack NFL Top 100

Patriots teammates, NFL world praises James White after retirement news

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offense in the Preseason Opener

Boston Renegades honored by Robert Kraft, Patriots after 4th straight WFA title

Patriots Running Back James White Announced His Retirement

Young Patriots receivers seize preseason opportunity

Pats offense makes strides in Panthers joint practices

After two days of joint practices with the Panthers, the Patriots offense is starting to come to life.

Aug 17, 2022 at 02:46 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) drops back to pass during a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers.
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) drops back to pass during a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers.

Mac Jones and the Patriots wrapped up their second joint practice with the Panthers on Wednesday, as the new-look offense continues to make strides. In recent days there's been a new level of comfort within the offensive operation. As Bill Belichick would say, there's still a long way to go, but after two weeks of clunky inconsistency, it looks like Mac and his crew are finding their stride.

"I think we've done some good things, made some adjustments and we're moving in the right direction," said Mac following another testy session against Carolina. "And that's all you can ask for is just for me to be able to step up in the pocket and make the throws, that's all it is for me... I think we have guys that can make plays all over the field. So regardless of how we call the play or do it, it doesn't matter. The guys are open and if they're not I just got to be smart and throw it away but they've been open a lot and those 50/50 balls have been really good for us."

On Wednesday, the offense wasn't clicking quite as they had on Tuesday but still made a fair share of impressive plays, including a highlight catch by Nelson Agholor in between three defenders in the end zone off a perfect throw from Jones. During competitive 11-on-11 periods toward the end of practice, the offense had some trouble getting going before Mac found DeVante Parker as he posted up in a vacant zone for a touchdown score. The offense would follow that up with Mac hitting Ty Montgomery on a sprint out for what appeared to be a successful two-point conversion.

The chemistry with some of the new faces is continuing to grow and they're pushing the potential of the offense.

"All of our guys have worked really hard, we put in a lot of work together in the offseason, all the throwing sessions," said Jones. "That's what we're trying to grow from. It's like, 'Remember that one time we were throwing and I told you to do this? Let's try it on the next play,' and we've all done that together as a group."

There have been some consistent elements showing up in the Patriots passing game, from Jonnu Smith's heavy involvement in a number of roles, to Parker's contested catch ability, to the rejuvenated playmaking of Agholor and the consistency of Jakobi Meyers in the middle of the field. Sprinkle in Kendrick Bourne's run-after-catch ability, Tyquan Thornton's growing contributions and Hunter Henry's red zone reliability and the offense is showing the potential to really cook this season no matter who they choose to roll out.

Related Links

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15).

"Our skill players have done a great job attacking the football, [Parker's] a really good vertical threat," said Jones. "But all those guys, they all bring a different trait to the receiver room. So we have a good mix of size, speed, shiftiness, route runners, YAC guys [who] run after catch, so I've been really pleased. That's why my job is just to distribute the ball to the guy who's open and they've done a great job doing that."

Training camp is starting to wind down now. After Friday night's contest against the Panthers, the Patriots will travel to Las Vegas for two more joint practices with the Raiders before taking them on in the preseason finale. With the regular season opener in Miami fast approaching, things are trending in the right direction, but there's still a lot of work to be done and progress to be made.

Related Content

news

Nelson Agholor, Jonnu Smith Showing Signs of Year Two Improvements

Agholor made the play of the day in Wednesday's joint practice with the Panthers.

news

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

news

Resetting the Cornerback Depth Chart With Malcolm Butler and Joejuan Williams Heading to Injured Reserve

The Patriots placed both cornerbacks on injured reserve to trim their roster to 85 players on Tuesday.

news

Behind Enemy Lines: Patriots and Panthers reporters recap Day 1 of joint practices

Panthers team reporter, Kristen Balboni, shares insight from the Panthers sideline after day 1 of joint practices with the Patriots.

news

Trench Report: Patriots Defensive Front "Dominating" Panthers in Joint Practices

Here's how the Patriots offensive and defensive lines performed against Carolina in Tuesday's joint practices.

news

Montgomery sees expanding offensive role

Veteran Ty Montgomery has had a strong training camp with the Patriots and appears to be carving out a significant role on offense.

news

5 Things to Watch in Patriots-Panthers Joint Practices

The Patriots will hold joint practices with the Panthers in Foxboro this week.

news

Patriots offense eyes first real test

With joint practices on tap against the Carolina Panthers this week, the Patriots top offense is ready for their first test of training camp.

news

Two Patriots crack NFL Top 100

The first half of the player-voted 2022 NFL Top 100 rankings are out and two Patriots found themselves featured.

news

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offense in the Preseason Opener

How did the Patriots offense scheme things up against the Giants?

news

James White leaves a lasting legacy

Veteran running back James White retired after a solid eight-year career in New England.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 8/17

Day 14 blogservations: Tempers remain high with Pats-Panthers

Pats offense makes strides in Panthers joint practices

Nelson Agholor, Jonnu Smith Showing Signs of Year Two Improvements

Game Preview: Panthers at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Panthers at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Kyle Dugger 8/17: "We are out here to compete in the drills and get better"

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Wednesday, August 17th, 2022.

Devin McCourty 8/17: "Now it's getting ready for Friday"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Jalen Mills 8/17: "The biggest thing that I try to focus on is playing my technique"

Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills addresses the media on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Jonnu Smith 8/17: "With more experience, you just continue to progress"

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith addresses the media on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Nelson Agholor 8/17: "We got better but we've still got some things to get better at"

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Mac Jones 8/17: "We've had some good work against the Panthers"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots announce final Training Camp practice times

The New England Patriots confirmed the final dates for Training Camp practices open to the public.

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Fans finally will be back to Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place for Training Camp. Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you get here.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising