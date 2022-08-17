Pats offense makes strides in Panthers joint practices

Mac Jones and the Patriots wrapped up their second joint practice with the Panthers on Wednesday, as the new-look offense continues to make strides. In recent days there's been a new level of comfort within the offensive operation. As Bill Belichick would say, there's still a long way to go, but after two weeks of clunky inconsistency, it looks like Mac and his crew are finding their stride.

"I think we've done some good things, made some adjustments and we're moving in the right direction," said Mac following another testy session against Carolina. "And that's all you can ask for is just for me to be able to step up in the pocket and make the throws, that's all it is for me... I think we have guys that can make plays all over the field. So regardless of how we call the play or do it, it doesn't matter. The guys are open and if they're not I just got to be smart and throw it away but they've been open a lot and those 50/50 balls have been really good for us."

On Wednesday, the offense wasn't clicking quite as they had on Tuesday but still made a fair share of impressive plays, including a highlight catch by Nelson Agholor in between three defenders in the end zone off a perfect throw from Jones. During competitive 11-on-11 periods toward the end of practice, the offense had some trouble getting going before Mac found DeVante Parker as he posted up in a vacant zone for a touchdown score. The offense would follow that up with Mac hitting Ty Montgomery on a sprint out for what appeared to be a successful two-point conversion.