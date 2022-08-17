Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Aug 17 | 12:00 AM - 11:57 PM

Pats offense makes strides in Panthers joint practices

Nelson Agholor, Jonnu Smith Showing Signs of Year Two Improvements

Day 14 blogservations: Tempers remain high with Pats-Panthers

James White caps off a brilliant career

Game Preview: Panthers at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Panthers at Patriots

Mac Jones enjoys full circle moment meeting Boston Children's Hospital patient

Resetting the Cornerback Depth Chart With Malcolm Butler and Joejuan Williams Heading to Injured Reserve

Day 13 blogservations: Pats defense dominates in spirited workout with Panthers

Trench Report: Patriots Defensive Front "Dominating" Panthers in Joint Practices

Montgomery sees expanding offensive role

5 Things to Watch in Patriots-Panthers Joint Practices

Patriots offense eyes first real test

Day 12 blogservations: Patriots prepping for Panthers

Two Patriots crack NFL Top 100

Patriots teammates, NFL world praises James White after retirement news

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offense in the Preseason Opener

Boston Renegades honored by Robert Kraft, Patriots after 4th straight WFA title

Patriots Running Back James White Announced His Retirement

Young Patriots receivers seize preseason opportunity

Nelson Agholor, Jonnu Smith Showing Signs of Year Two Improvements 

Agholor made the play of the day in Wednesday's joint practice with the Panthers. 

Aug 17, 2022 at 02:38 PM
evan-lazar-headshot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15).

The first-year returns for Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's unprecedented spending spree last offseason were mostly positive.

New England acquired a Pro Bowler in Matt Judon, Hunter Henry finished tied for the league-lead in touchdowns by a tight end (9), Kendrick Bourne proved to be a diamond in the rough, cornerback Jalen Mills held his own in his matchups and is now emerging as an even bigger contributor in his second season with the team, and the arrow is pointing upward on defensive tackle Davon Godchaux as well.

Along with selecting quarterback Mac Jones with their top pick in the first round, the Patriots upgraded roster improved the team's record by three wins and got them back to the playoffs.

However, two players who didn't have the production that the Patriots were hoping for were wide receiver Nelson Agholor and tight end Jonnu Smith. Agholor and Smith had just 818 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns combined despite signing significant free-agent deals.

Smith is under contract for three more seasons, so he'll be a part of the team's plans, but Agholor's two-year deal expires at the end of the 2022 season. Due to his contractual status, some have speculated that Agholor could be the odd man out in the Pats wide receiver room.

Trading Agholor feels like a premature move that could create more depth issues than it's worth for a team that isn't in a position to be jettisoning NFL talent at the wide receiver position, an area where the Patriots have been searching for years now to find productive players.

Although the early returns on second-round pick Tyquan Thornton and trade acquisition DeVante Parker are overwhelmingly optimistic, Agholor is clearly an NFL receiver capable of contributing to an offense. With Thornton still in his first season and Parker's injury history, Agholor could find himself in a featured role. Plus, he's having a strong training camp.

In the second joint practice with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday, Agholor was New England's best receiver on the field, and his catch in the back of the end zone was the play of the day. Aligning in the slot, Agholor ran a fade route and jumped over Panthers corners Jaycee Horn and Myles Hartsfield to catch the ball in traffic. Earlier, Agholor ran the same slot fade route and gained separation this time from Hartsfield for another touchdown from Mac Jones.

"Mac gave me an opportunity and put the ball in the air, and I had to go get it," Agholor said of the highlight-reel catch in Wednesday's practice. "That's what we talk about in the receiver room and as an offense. If the quarterback gives you an opportunity, you have to go get it. It's you or nobody."

Along with making two strong catches in Wednesday's session, Agholor also drew a hold on a vertical route and stacked his defender several times in the two days of joint practices. We have also seen the Pats wideout work productively and often out of the slot in camp.

It would be easy to assume that Agholor might feel a certain way about the Patriots bringing in competition for his role in the offense, but the veteran views it differently.

"It's actually what you need. Growth happens when there's competition with the group and competition across the ball. I know those guys are going to make a play with every opportunity they get, so it reminds me any opportunity I get to make a play," Agholor told Patriots.com.

Speaking to reporters following Wednesday's practice, quarterback Mac Jones spoke highly of Agholor's football smarts.

"I don't know if I've seen a receiver who understands football as well as he does in terms of just general knowledge. He's almost like a quarterback out there," Jones said. "We worked really hard this offseason, and he was at all the throwing sessions. That's what we are trying to grow from."

Patriots fans who followed Jones's offseason workouts probably noted Agholor's presence, which the receiver said has allowed him to form a great friendship with Jones on and off the field.

"We've been having conversations since last year continuously. How do things look? What's going on? We also have a really good friendship that allows us to talk about things like what went right or what could've been better. I love that we have an open line of dialect back and forth," Agholor said of his second-year quarterback.

In the business of football, anything is possible when it comes to roster decisions. But Agholor's consistency in training camp practices and his relationship with Jones bodes well.

Related Links

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith (81).
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith (81).

As for the Pats veteran tight end, Jonnu Smith has also caught the eye on several occasions by making plays and the nature in which the coaching staff is manufacturing touches for Smith.

Smith started the first team period by beating Panthers standout safety Jeremy Chinn on a crossing pattern in the high red zone. The Pats are getting the ball in Smith's hands in several ways, as he has touched the football as much as any Patriot skill player this summer.

"It's just being competitive. Being a guy they can count on anywhere on the field," Smit said. "They can line me up wherever, and I'm going to be able to execute and be an aid to this offense."

Smith also made plays in his first training camp with the Patriots but then suffered a minor injury that slowed his development. Even though it needs to translate in games, there's a clear emphasis on getting the tight end involved, and he has participated fully in workouts since the spring.

Without true tackling to the ground in practice, Smith says the coaching staff emphasizes different strategies for ball carriers depending on the situation.

Although his overall production was down a year ago, Smith still ranked eighth in yards after catch over expected among receivers with at least 45 targets last season.

"We have times where we take off, and then we have periods where we are attacking defenders and trying to create separation. There are a lot of different things you can get into without actually tackling to the ground. That is something we all take pride in," Smith said.

The Patriots are hoping that tweaks to their system and new arrivals will elevate their offense this season, but getting more from Agholor and Smith would be a significant development.

Based on what we've seen this summer, the second-year Patriots are off to a good start.

Related Content

news

Pats offense makes strides in Panthers joint practices

After two days of joint practices with the Panthers, the Patriots offense is starting to come to life.

news

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

news

Resetting the Cornerback Depth Chart With Malcolm Butler and Joejuan Williams Heading to Injured Reserve

The Patriots placed both cornerbacks on injured reserve to trim their roster to 85 players on Tuesday.

news

Behind Enemy Lines: Patriots and Panthers reporters recap Day 1 of joint practices

Panthers team reporter, Kristen Balboni, shares insight from the Panthers sideline after day 1 of joint practices with the Patriots.

news

Trench Report: Patriots Defensive Front "Dominating" Panthers in Joint Practices

Here's how the Patriots offensive and defensive lines performed against Carolina in Tuesday's joint practices.

news

Montgomery sees expanding offensive role

Veteran Ty Montgomery has had a strong training camp with the Patriots and appears to be carving out a significant role on offense.

news

5 Things to Watch in Patriots-Panthers Joint Practices

The Patriots will hold joint practices with the Panthers in Foxboro this week.

news

Patriots offense eyes first real test

With joint practices on tap against the Carolina Panthers this week, the Patriots top offense is ready for their first test of training camp.

news

Two Patriots crack NFL Top 100

The first half of the player-voted 2022 NFL Top 100 rankings are out and two Patriots found themselves featured.

news

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offense in the Preseason Opener

How did the Patriots offense scheme things up against the Giants?

news

James White leaves a lasting legacy

Veteran running back James White retired after a solid eight-year career in New England.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 8/17

Day 14 blogservations: Tempers remain high with Pats-Panthers

Pats offense makes strides in Panthers joint practices

Nelson Agholor, Jonnu Smith Showing Signs of Year Two Improvements

Game Preview: Panthers at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Panthers at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Kyle Dugger 8/17: "We are out here to compete in the drills and get better"

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Wednesday, August 17th, 2022.

Devin McCourty 8/17: "Now it's getting ready for Friday"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Jalen Mills 8/17: "The biggest thing that I try to focus on is playing my technique"

Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills addresses the media on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Jonnu Smith 8/17: "With more experience, you just continue to progress"

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith addresses the media on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Nelson Agholor 8/17: "We got better but we've still got some things to get better at"

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Mac Jones 8/17: "We've had some good work against the Panthers"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots announce final Training Camp practice times

The New England Patriots confirmed the final dates for Training Camp practices open to the public.

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Fans finally will be back to Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place for Training Camp. Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you get here.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising