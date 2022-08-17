Nelson Agholor, Jonnu Smith Showing Signs of Year Two Improvements 

"Mac gave me an opportunity and put the ball in the air, and I had to go get it," Agholor said of the highlight-reel catch in Wednesday's practice. "That's what we talk about in the receiver room and as an offense. If the quarterback gives you an opportunity, you have to go get it. It's you or nobody."

Along with making two strong catches in Wednesday's session, Agholor also drew a hold on a vertical route and stacked his defender several times in the two days of joint practices. We have also seen the Pats wideout work productively and often out of the slot in camp.

It would be easy to assume that Agholor might feel a certain way about the Patriots bringing in competition for his role in the offense, but the veteran views it differently.

"It's actually what you need. Growth happens when there's competition with the group and competition across the ball. I know those guys are going to make a play with every opportunity they get, so it reminds me any opportunity I get to make a play," Agholor told Patriots.com.

Speaking to reporters following Wednesday's practice, quarterback Mac Jones spoke highly of Agholor's football smarts.

"I don't know if I've seen a receiver who understands football as well as he does in terms of just general knowledge. He's almost like a quarterback out there," Jones said. "We worked really hard this offseason, and he was at all the throwing sessions. That's what we are trying to grow from."

Patriots fans who followed Jones's offseason workouts probably noted Agholor's presence, which the receiver said has allowed him to form a great friendship with Jones on and off the field.

"We've been having conversations since last year continuously. How do things look? What's going on? We also have a really good friendship that allows us to talk about things like what went right or what could've been better. I love that we have an open line of dialect back and forth," Agholor said of his second-year quarterback.