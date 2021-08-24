Day 17 blogservations: Jones remains in spotlight

However, at some point it would be nice to see Jones pushing the ball downfield effectively a little more often, particularly to the tight ends. Smith was Jones' target deep down the seam early in Tuesday's practice and the tight end appeared to be in the clear, but Kyle Van Noy was able to leap and deflect the pass away.

It was a solid defensive play to be sure, but the pass also appeared to be a bit short and it's one that Jones has struggled to complete consistently. In short, it illustrates the fact that Jones is still very much a rookie and despite his promising start he still has a long way to go in order to get in a position to win the job.

Fortunately for Jones, he has another major opportunity to show his development when the Giants come in for the first of two joint practices in Foxborough on Wednesday. That will be his biggest (and toughest) chance to stake a claim to the starter's job heading into the season. The joint practices are much more competitive than the preseason games with intensity and competition levels much higher.

Newton will be out of the equation once again before being eligible to return to the team on Thursday. Assuming Jones can build off the last two days and establish more consistency, Wednesday might be the biggest day in Jones' young career as he tries to earn the start on opening day against Miami.

Beyond Jones, here are one man's observations from Day 17 of training camp.

*Not much movement on the injury list on Tuesday as it was nearly identical to Monday's. Jarrett Stidham, Stephon Gilmore, Terez Hall and Byron Cowart are still on PUP and Joshuah Bledsoe and Cameron McGrone remain on NFI. In addition to Newton, N'Keal Harry (shoulder), Brandon Bolden, Matt LaCosse (head) and Tre Nixon were missing from practice. It was the fifth straight day Nixon has been absent, which is obviously not a good sign for the rookie. LaCosse has been out the past three practices while Bolden and Harry missed their second straight.

*The one change to the list was Myles Bryant, who returned wearing a red, non-contact jersey after missing four practices. Bryant was mostly a spectator at practice but given the lack of depth in the secondary it was a good sign to see him back in the fold.

*In addition to the injured players, several Patriots were not spotted at practice. That group included Devin Ross, Brian Khoury, R.J. Prince, Marcus Martin, Malik Gant and Nick Thurman. With the NFL's mandatory cut down to 80 players on Tuesday, various reports indicated that Ross, Khoury, Prince and Gant were released.

*During the early 7-on-7 period the defense used seven defensive backs along with linebacker Dont'a Hightower. Corners J.C. Jackson, Joejuan Williams, Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones joined safeties Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger. With so many true cover men on the field at once, Jones was forced to try to fit some passes into tight windows. He wasn't successful for the most part, throwing wide of Kendrick Bourne near the sideline on one play before being forced to check it down to Nelson Agholor on a shallow cross.

*The offense also had an different look during that period with both Sony Michel and James White operating out of the backfield. Michel appears to be making a push to be more actively involved in the passing game and it looking more and more comfortable in that role. Ivan Fears gushed about Michel's efforts last week in Philadelphia, saying he enjoyed "helluva week" against the Eagles. He was targeted several times in practice and looked fluid making his catches. Time will tell if he can take that performance into the season.

*The Patriots worked on kick returns during the first special team period and then kickoffs on the second. Rhamondre Stevenson and Dugger handled the returns, and on one rep he got an earful from special teams coach Cam Achord after he seemingly failed to take his return in the proper direction.

*The 11-on-11s that followed the kick return work saw Jones' most productive portion of practice. While the defense seemed to vacillate between periods of vsrying intensity, the rookie was on target on a crossing route to Smith followed soon thereafter by the touchdown tosses to Meyers and Smith. Meyers got free on a deep fade from about 20 yards out, beating Jonathan Jones with a diving catch in the end zone. A couple of plays later, Smith ran a short post from inside the 10 to grab another TD from Jones.

*Brian Hoyer didn't take many reps during the practice but was able to connect with J.J. Taylor on an impressive wheel route down the left side. Taylor caught Hoyer's pass over the shoulder and made a nice grab for a big gain. A short time later Hoyer tried to again go deep and had Jakob Johnson open down the seam but Jackson made an impressive play to come off his man and make the pick as the de facto center fielder.