Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Camp coming to a close 

Doesn't Mac [Jones]'s footwork, pocket presence, and precision of execution mean that the No. 1 pick's accelerated development justifies his now getting nearly ALL of the first-team reps? One thing from NFL Films' A Football Life on Bill Walsh stuck with me: Walsh's over-the-top, gushing description of Joe Montana's footwork. In the Philly [preseason] game, Mac's footwork was absolutely mesmerizing, ballet in football. Add in the fact that the Patriots new receiver and TE additions will arguably be wasted unless there is someone with the pocket presence and quick release to take full advantage, and an argument emerges to limit Cam to a change-of-pace role like [Taysom] Hill in past years in New Orleans (if he'd accept that late-in-career transition). - Pete Clark

Let me start by emphasizing that I like what I've seen thus far from Mac Jones. I was initially skeptical of the choice (15th overall in Round 1 this year), given Jones' relative lack of full-time starting experience in college. However, he's continued to improve every day that I've watched him this past spring and through the summer and I'm therefore encouraged by his performance and potential. It would certainly be exciting, and possibly in the best interest of the Patriots long-term, if he were given the chance to start from Day 1, or as soon as possible thereafter.

That said, it's WAAAAAAY to early to start using such flowery language to describe anything he's done on the field. "Mesmerizing… Ballet in football?" It's one thing for someone like Bill Walsh to describe one of the best quarterbacks of all-time in Joe Montana in these terms, but to do so about a rookie who's yet to take part in a meaningful game is… premature, to put it mildly.

Yes, Jones looked impressive sidestepping what little pressure he faced from the Eagles last Thursday night in Philadelphia, I grant you. It's important to put his performance in context, though. During the preseason, teams generally don't game-plan against one another or send maximum pressure – think all-out blitzes and such – to opposing QBs. Defenses are mostly vanilla this time of year, so, it's ill-advised to draw too many conclusions about any player at any position until they've proven themselves during the regular season.

Take Jimmy G, for example. We all were impressed by the way he played during preseason games his rookie year here in New England, after a typically rookie-like start to his first training camp (up-and-down days in practice). We jokingly started referring to him as "Game-Day Garoppolo," but it wasn't till two season later, when he had to sub for Tom Brady, that we finally knew for certain that he could play in this league.

All I'm saying is, give Jones time to develop. Maybe someday, he'll be worth praising the way you did. But today is not that day. - Erik Scalavino

Mac Jones coming out of 'Bama received rave reviews for his accuracy, decision making, leadership, and poise – all things that showed up to some degrees in the first preseason game. One of the knocks that some had on him was that he didn't have a cannon for an arm compared to his classmates. Do you guys think it's something that is a little blown out of proportion, or is it something that shouldn't matter considering the Patriots aren't a deep threat team? - Jason Bickel

When most people hear the term "arm strength," they naturally assume it means how far a player can throw the football. That's not necessarily the case in the NFL, however. Frequently, it's not the long-ball, downfield throw that we're interested in as much as the 20-yard out-route, for instance, that needs to be delivered on a frozen rope. That's the kind of arm strength that scouts and other pro personnel-types are talking about.

At this level, most QBs can fling a ball 60-plus yards if they have to, when they can stand back and wind up, giving it all they've got. It's much harder, though, to fire a shorter, precision pass from the pocket – under duress, at that – with consistent power throughout a game, as most of the passes called for are.