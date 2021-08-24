Notebook: Judon, Smith fitting right in

"I just like to have fun with the game," said Judon. "If you don't, the days can get long, it can get boring, it becomes a 'I have to' mentality instead of 'I get to.'

"Steve Smith used to say we play a kid's game for a king's ransom, I get to do that every day."

On the offensive side of the ball, Smith has given the Patriots the look of a number one tight end, something they've lacked for two seasons. Most notable is his run after catch ability, where it seems like it will be a bread-and-butter play to get Smith the ball underneath in space and let him go to work.

"I knew that they would utilize me to the best of my abilities and just create ways for me to get the ball," said Smith of the Patriots' plans for him. "Just doing what I can do for the team, taking advantage of my opportunities and making plays. I'm excited."

After missing out on joint practices and the game last week due to a minor ankle sprain, Smith looks like he didn't miss a beat, looking like his usual self in the two practices that started the week. With the Giants coming to town it's another great opportunity for Smith to continue on his track.

"It was great getting back in the swing of things, those couple days that I had to recover was big for me," said Smith, "Out here feeling good, feeling healthy.