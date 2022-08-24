Day 17 blogservations: Pats wrap camp with a flourish

The Patriots and Raiders completed their second joint practice on Wednesday, putting a final cap on training camp practices as they look to the final preseason game on Friday night. The 17th practice represents the final time the media will get any insight into New England's on-field progress, as the team will shift to a regular season schedule next week, meaning access to only the stretching portion of practices.

Josh McDaniels kicked the day off by holding a press conference, acknowledging the familiar faces of the Boston media before espousing the value of the joint sessions.

"It's great, yesterday was a great opportunity, today will be another one. I thought it was two teams that had the right idea about how to go about this and get the most out of it," said McDaniels. "We got a lot out of it, we learned a lot and I assume that we'll learn a lot today.

The Raiders coach was also asked about how he sees things progressing in New England following his departure.

"I really don't know what exactly everybody is doing over there, I just know they have a lot of really good coaches," said McDaniels. "I think at the end of the day, Bill has a plan for whatever he wants to do. That plan, sometimes he has the foresight that some of the rest of us don't have."

Once the teams took the field, the high level of competition from Tuesday carried over, as the two teams battled through extensive reps of 11-on-11 situational football. There was plenty for both teams to digest, facing a new opponent with different schemes and methodology. With both squads on the same page, both reaped plenty of benefits to prepare them for their upcoming season openers in just over two weeks.