Day 3 Blogservations: Gonzalez making strong first impression

Bill Belichick does not always throw rookies immediately into the fray, so when Christian Gonzalez lined up at cornerback to start a drill on the first day of camp it was noteworthy. Three days later he remains a fixture at the spot alongside Jonathan Jones as part of secondary that has made life awfully difficult on Mac Jones and the offense.

In fairness, Belichick has put rookies in the lineup quickly in the past. Ja'Whaun Bentley started his first game. So did Ras-I Dowling, the second-round corner back 2011. And, of course, Mac Jones himself opened his first season as the starter at the game's most important position. So, to suggest that Belichick is breaking new ground by throwing Gonzalez into the fray would be false.

But watching Gonzalez operate over the first three days of camp was encouraging. He looked smooth and athletic in coverage, seemed to display an understanding of what his assignments were and made his share of plays. It wasn't perfect, but overall a solid start.

"I feel like I'm catching up to where the other guys are and learning the speed of the practice, which is much faster than in college," Gonzalez said after the workout. "I'm just keeping my head down and working as hard as I can, getting with the vets as much as possible and learning how they play."

So far the secondary has performed well. All of the work has come in the red zone, which should be an advantage for the defense given the tight quarters and lack of a running game, but the coverage has been airtight. Gonzalez had back-to-back strong plays during 7-on-7 work when broke up a slant intended for Tyquan Thornton, and then was tight on Kendrick Bourne in the end zone and nearly picked off Jones' next pass.

Most of the plays run on Friday were a struggle. Jones and Bailey Zappe found few open targets, and when a glimmer of light was created the throws were either late or slightly off target. Jonathan Jones did a solid job on a handful of snaps against DeVante Parker, who, as was the case a year ago, was targeted on a handful of back corner fades that resulted in 50-50 balls. None wound up as completions.

It was another struggle for the offense, but Gonzalez' presence with a secondary that included Jones and three safeties – Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips and Jabrill Peppers – was a positive sign. Marcus Jones mixed in with that group as well, giving the secondary the potential to have some pieces to mix and match with.