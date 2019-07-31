Day 6 Blogservations: Defense turns up the heat

*Rookie Jake Bailey once again had his powerful leg on display. Unlike earlier in camp when he seemed to offer up a shank or two, Bailey was on point on Wednesday and delivered several impressive missiles toward returner Braxton Berrios, Gunner Olszewski, Dorsett and Maurice Harris. Bailey also handled holding duties for Stephen Gostkowski later in practice.

*Dan Skipper again got some work at left tackle and again seemed to struggle. He was beaten badly by Shilique Calhoun off the edge in a 1-on-1 rep, and then he wound up on the ground a couple of times in 11-on-11 work.

*The heat tested the focus of the players throughout the day and may have contributed to an unusual amount of laps being run for mental mistakes. Cedrick Lang, Keionta Davis and Tyree St. Louis all were guilty of false starts and ran. Earlier an entire unit of offensive scout team players was sent running, and Ivey really labored his way around the goal posts. About midway through his "jog" turned into little more than a walk and he finished well behind the rest of his teammates.

*Terrence Brooks has enjoyed an active camp and he teamed up with Duron Harmon to come up with a turnover during the late situational work. He was tight in coverage on a deep seam route and deflected Hoyer's pass in the air, where Harmon was waiting to make the pick. Brooks is considered a strong special teams player but he's also received a number of reps at safety alongside Devin McCourty, which may be an indication that he could be in the mix for playing time on the back end.

*Things were so bad for the offense that it appeared that the defense played half speed to allow a completion that set up the potential winning field goal. Then Gostkowski appeared to hook the kick to the left.

*Brady, James White, Sony Michel, Mike Pennel, Skipper, Ted Karras, Dorsett, Harris, Ryan Allen, Stephen Anderson, Ben Watson, Nick Thurman, Hjalte Froholdt, Jason McCourty and Hightower were among those who chatted with the media after practice.