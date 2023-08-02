Day 7 Blogservations: Offense turns it up a notch

The free agent addition was on the receiving end of one of the best plays of camp thus far for Jones and the offense. Operating in the red zone from the 4-yard line, Smith-Schuster lined up in the slot. He began his route by selling and outside move but quickly cut back inside and slanted toward the backline of the end zone.

Prior to the snap Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones seemed to be having trouble getting on the same page. When Smith-Schuster broke to the inside he immediately had leverage on Jones. Mac Jones' pass was perfectly thrown, high and to the back of the end zone, allowing Smith-Schuster to go up and get it before tapping his feet down in bounds for the touchdown. The play caused quite a bit of celebration for an offense that has been on the wrong side of most of the memorable moments before Wednesday.

"There's a big difference between three points and putting up seven points down there," Smith-Schuster said. "The defense has been killing us all week and we have been working on that off to the side (during special teams periods) and we finally caught them on one of them."

While that play was the highlight, it wasn't the only one. The early team periods saw some success as well, notably when Zappe found Tre Nixon behind Jack Jones for a 30-plus yard gain on a deep fade. Nixon had a step on Jones and the pass hit him in stride for the first downfield connection of the summer. Prior to that Jones found Kendrick Bourne for a nice gain on an outbreaking route near the left sideline. Jones also hit rookie Kayshon Boutte on a drag route on the opposite sideline for another solid gain. Jones appeared quite pleased as he closed his second set of four-play 11-on-11 reps with that connection.

Even the screen game, which hasn't been in sync much, looked better. Both Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris were recipients of well-designed screens that would have picked up first downs under game conditions.

As the day wound down Bill Belichick finished with red zone reps. The first series featured plays starting from the 18, 13, 8 and 4, respectively. Jones began with a corner fade to DeVante Parker, who made a nice grab over Christian Gonzalez for a touchdown. Parker definitely created space for himself with some contact but it was unclear if the push would have resulted in a flag. That series ended with the Smith-Schuster TD.