Patriots Key Offensive Pieces at the Center of Offense's Continued Progress

"In the past days and weeks, we've been installing new plays, and now we are finally being able to go out there, and we pretty much know what we know, and we master it," wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster told reporters after practice.

Jones opened the 11-on-11 practice periods with similar underneath throws to what we saw yesterday, mainly attacking short zones with quick-game concepts. From there, though, the offense started opening things up to incorporate deeper throws downfield, with completions to tight ends Hunter Henry (twice) and Mike Gesicki, rookie receiver Kayshon Boutte, and then free-agent addition JuJu Smith-Schuster started getting involved.

First, Mac hit Smith-Schuster on a double-dig concept working with teammate Kendrick Bourne out of the slot. Bourne ran an in-cut roughly ten yards downfield as the inside receiver, while Smith-Schuster ran the same route from further outside the formation. The Pats defense was in man coverage with a help defender at the sticks, and when Jones's eyes and the first in-breaking route drew that help toward Bourne, Mac hit Smith-Schuster for a completion.

After working in the middle of the field, the Patriots moved the ball into the red zone to end practice. Following DeVante Parker's jump-ball win over rookie Christian Gonzalez from the high red zone (roughly 20 yards), the Pats inched closer to the goal line. In a perfect example of taking mental reps and turning them into touchdowns, the Mac-to-JuJu connection once again found the end zone for the second time in a four-play sequence.

"The defense, they've been killing us all week trying to combo us in and out. We finally got them on one of them, so it was just good football all the way around. I give it up to the defense for doing their job, and Mac [Jones] called a good play against a good defensive call, and it worked in our favor. It was just good work." Smith-Schuster told Patriots.com.

In the play, Smith-Schuster lined up in the slot with Parker on the outside to Jones's right. Pats defensive backs Jonathan Jones and Jalen Mills appeared to make a 'banjo' call where they'd match the receiver that broke in their direction. Knowing that, Parker released inside, and Smith-Schuster initially broke outside before curling back inside on an angle to the back of the end zone. The faux switch release was the perfect answer to the coverage, with the Pats DBs leaving JuJu open in the back of the end zone for a touchdown.