Patriots Offense Building Red-Zone Chemistry During Valuable Side Sessions

Both scores for the Patriots were on route concepts that we saw them working in the aforementioned side session while a kickoff drill was happening on the other field. They also came a day after the team had their first fully padded practice, where the top offense went 2-for-4 in a live goal-line rushing drill that's customary on the first day of pads.

The red-zone passing game has featured rub routes, switch releases, where inside receivers break outside and outside receivers break inside to confuse the coverage, and motion at the snap to utilize the horizontal space available to the offense since the vertical element is removed in the red zone. As for the running game, the Pats experimented with six offensive linemen and linebacker Jahlani Tavai as a lead blocker in Monday's padded session.

With sound schemes that should hopefully put players in positions to succeed, New England's execution in the red zone is taking positive steps forward each day. But the final frontier for the frontline players is creating more explosive plays when the offense is between the 20s.

Tuesday's session was a mixed bag for the Mac-led group. The Pats quarterback completed downfield passes to Parker on a jump ball along the left sideline and looked left before coming back right to find Henry once again on an out pattern for a ten-plus yard gain.

However, Jones was nearly intercepted twice in the session on downfield throws. First, in 7-on-7s, Smith-Schuster broke open on a downfield corner route, but Jones was a beat late to the throw and didn't account for cornerback Marcus Jones falling underneath the route from the flat, forcing JuJu to play defense to prevent the interception. Later, in 11-on-11s, Gesicki appeared to have a step on linebacker Mack Wilson on a crosser but drifted upfield on the route, allowing Wilson to undercut the throw to make an impressive pass breakup.

Mac then attempted his longest pass of the summer when the deep safety came downhill to jump the intermediate route, leaving Bourne one-on-one on a deep post. It was a competitive throw by Jones with plenty of distance, but it fell incomplete when Bourne couldn't run it down.

There are also some instances where the Pats QB1 seems hesitant to attempt throws into tighter passing windows downfield, especially against zone coverage. During full-team drills, rookie wideout Demario Douglas correctly sat his route down between two zone defenders, but Jones passed up the throw to take a check-down to Stevenson.

Overall, the Patriots quarterback had a solid day in Tuesday's session by going 10-for-14 with a sack in competitive drills. However, only two of those ten completions were of the deeper variety, as the quick game, check downs, and screens accounted for most of the success.

Short passes will be a huge part of the offense as the Patriots try to play a more efficient style this season. But, outside a contested catch here or there, the intermediate and deep passing game is still a work in progress. As we saw last season, defenses will begin to sit on those shorter options until the Pats offense proves it can consistently beat opponents downfield, making it harder to generate productive plays with the underneath completions.

Ultimately, it's often two steps forward and one step back when installing a new offensive system in training camp. The red zone offense is making progress for the Patriots, and the quick-game and horizontal passing is coming together nicely (motion at the snap and play-action/RPO, yay!).