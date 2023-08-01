Day 6 Blogservations: Defense dialing it up

"They put a lot of stress on the defense with their multiple looks and that makes communication tougher," Phillips said of the offense. "If you're not communicating well you don't want to be seeing guys popping open 40 yards downfield. We have done a good job – whether it's me, Dug, JMills or Peppers – of being to switch the communication based on field position. We have the ability to do some of those things."

The results thus far have been impressive. During 7-on-7s on Tuesday, Marcus Jones recognized a hole in the coverage and left his man to help out on JuJu Smith-Schuster. Mac Jones had his receiver open moving outside the numbers toward the sideline, but the throw was a bit late and the corner nearly picked it off.

During the team periods, Jones connected with DeVante Parker on a back shoulder fade down the left sideline for one of the offensive highlights. Shortly thereafter Jones found Henry on a slant for a touchdown. In between Kendrick Bourne got behind Marcus Jones on a deep ball but unfortunately the throw was slightly long and fell incomplete. It was the first true deep ball attempted during camp, and Bourne did a nice job of shaking free.

Otherwise the coverage won more battles than not. Even the versatility of the linebackers with players like Mack Wilson and Marte Mapu was on display. Wilson made a pair of terrific plays in coverage, the first showing great range in dropping into a deep zone to deflect a pass away. Jack Jones and Bryant also came up with solid diving deflections to prevent completions, both from Jones and Zappe.

The problems the defense creates with regard to timing were on full display on a couple of occasions where the quarterbacks tried to find running backs as outlets against pressure looks. One worked to perfection as Henry provided a great rub to free up Kevin Harris for an easy touchdown. But others saw the timing disrupted and lead to errant throws, one that went off Pierre Strong's hands to negate a potential completion.

"Everything we do we have to try to get the quarterback off his toes," Phillips concluded.

Through the first week, that has been the case more often than not.