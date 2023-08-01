Patriots Mailbag: Which RB makes sense, looking for OL depth and other camp musings

I have only been a New England Patriots fan since the year 2000 which has allowed me to have a pretty good understanding of all the players, coaches and front office staff who have contributed to the success of arguably the greatest sports dynasty in history, but with my limited knowledge of the years that preceded the glory days could you tell me your personal top five favorite players from the era before Brady and Belichick that you believe were not only brilliant at their respective positions but who also helped push the franchise forward when it was struggling to head in the right direction? - Marc Saez

If we're talking about players who preceded Belichick and Brady's arrival in 2000 I can't include Drew Bledsoe, who played two seasons under Belichick. I always felt he was a huge part of the team's overall resurgence before Brady obviously put them over the top. But some of my personal favorites through the years would be Andre Tippett, John Hannah, Mike Haynes, Stanley Morgan and Russ Francis. There are obviously many more great players but I'd put this group in my all-time top five outside of the Belichick era. Tippett was a ferocious pass rusher but was equally effective against the run and always had a toughness about him that permeated the defense. Hannah is widely regarded as the greatest offensive lineman in the history of football so there's not much more to say about him. He played in a run-oriented era and dominated. Haynes remains one of the most underrated players in NFL history despite the fact that he's a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Tremendous combination of size and athleticism at the cornerback spot. Just a stud. Morgan is another underrated player who should be in the Hall of Fame. His average yards per reception is among the highest in history at nearly 20 per catch. He did it at a high level for a long time and was the team's best offensive player for most of it. And Francis was as gifted a tight end as you will ever find. Another big-play threat who could also block and had a well-rounded nature to his game. All five were part of some very good Patriots teams that never seemed to be able to put it all together, but they were a lot of fun to watch as a young kid learning the game.

Why did the Patriots not sign Damien Harris to a contract extension? - Frederick Rider

I think both sides had gotten to the point where they were looking to move on. Harris signed a one-year deal worth about $1.77 million so he easily could have been re-signed in New England. But his injury problems frustrated the coaches and at times Harris seemed to be ready to leave late last season. Harris certainly would solve the search for Rhamondre Stevenson's backup, but I honestly felt neither side was interested in running it back.

The Patriots have now had Leonard Fournette, Ezekiel Elliott and I think Dalvin Cook in to evaluate. To date none have been signed. Of these three I like Leonard Fournette best because he has been the best receiver, maybe because he played with Tom Brady. Also I like that he rarely fumbles, only four in his career and only one of those lost. The other two fumble a lot. Rushing stats are similar and Leonard Fournette not quite as good but close. Which of these three or others would you like to see the Pats add? - David Fogg