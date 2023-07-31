Day 5 Blogservations: Young running backs get chance to shine

Over the course of the past month there has been a lot of talk tying the Patriots to various free agent running backs. Leonard Fournette and Ezekiel Elliott have both been in for visits, and various national writers have connected New England to Dalvin Cook.

To this point there haven't been any signings, but in the meantime the Patriots donned pads for the first time this summer and a pair of second-year running backs got a chance to shine. With Rhamondre Stevenson spending most Monday's practice running on the lower rehab field, Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong joined J.J. Taylor as the lone options running the ball. Both showed some flashes of ability as the physicality took a significant step up.

Most of the practice featured work on the running game and the blocking up front was done at a pretty high level of intensity. Operating behind a makeshift offensive line, Harris and Strong ran with some power and agility at times. The best work was done toward the end of practice near the goal line as Harris was able to fight through the traffic to squeeze into the end zone from the 2, and Strong displayed a terrific jump cut in the hole on a carry from the 8 that wound up picking up about 5 yards.

It wasn't perfect as both were bottled up at times as well, but for two young guys looking to state their case as Stevenson's backup it was an opportunity to show their stuff.

"It felt good getting the pads on today," Harris said after practice. "Running with the shells is tough, but we're working together and the line did a great job."

The line's job was made more difficult by the fact that Trent Brown joined Stevenson on the lower field (Matthew Judon spent most of the day their as well). Then Cole Strange got tangled up with Lawrence Guy during a blocking drill and appeared to suffer a left knee injury. He spent a lot of time with medical personnel, did some light running and work on a blocking sled, but did not return.