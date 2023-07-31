Trench Report: Seven Takeaways Along the Line of Scrimmage From the Patriots First Padded Practice

4. Patriots DT Davon Godchaux, DE Deatrich Wise in Mid-Season Form

The good news for the Patriots defense is that two-thirds of their starting defensive line was in mid-season form on Monday. The Godchaux and Wise duo broke into the backfield rushing as a tandem in an early 11-on-11 period for a would-be sack and then stuffed back-to-back runs later in practice. Godchaux's been putting the Pats interior O-Line on skates by pushing the pocket with his bull rush, while Wise is picking up where he left off in a breakout season a year ago. These two will headline the Pats defensive line, which played practice out of a 3-4 alignment, on early downs, likely with veteran Lawrence Guy at the other defensive end spot, but that isn't necessarily a lock for Guy. The Pats have given Barmore, second-round pick Keion White, and second-year defensive end Sam Roberts looks in their base defense. It wouldn't be a huge surprise to see the younger, more dynamic upfield players push Guy for playing time, while White could also carve out a role as a standup edge rusher.

5. Patriots Young Edge Rushers Getting Extra Reps With Matthew Judon Limited

With Judon slowly ramping up his participation this summer, the Pats Pro Bowler's limited participation has opened the door for his younger teammates to see more reps in practice, mainly Anfernee Jennings and Josh Uche. The Pats have also experimented with Ja'Whaun Bentley on the edge. Plus, rookie Keion White has gotten looks as a standup rusher and third-year pro Ronnie Perkins has been in the rotation as well. Jennings remains the sturdiest edge-setter out of this bunch, with Uche still looking like a situational player. There were a few times where Uche struggled to post-up on his edge during the one-on-one drills referenced earlier, while White has the physical composition to make a good edge-setter once he gets more reps under his belt.

6. Patriots TE Matt Sokol is Making a Strong Early Push for the Roster

The Patriots theoretically have an open competition for the third tight end spot behind Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki, and blocking ability will be a big part of that position battle. Gesicki certainly leans more toward receiver than tight end, while Henry's run-blocking took a step back last season, and he was never an impact player in that sense. Sokol, who made a pair of highlight-reel catches in non-padded sessions, has worked his way into more base reps alongside Henry in 12-personnel situations. The Pats tight end also cleared out linebacker Jahlani Tavai in one-on-ones. At 6-5, 258 pounds, Sokol has the body type to be the valuable in-line blocker in the running game that the Pats might need in certain situations.

7. Patriots Offense Experimenting With Goal-Line Packe in First Competitive Sequence