Day 4 Blogservations: Offense Showing Signs of Life

*Bill Belichick wouldn't quite confirm the fact that the Patriots will be in full pads on Monday (he said probably) but based on much of the work it would appear that will be the case. The offense spent more time running the football than they did previously, which is likely a sign that some physicality will be on tap soon.

*The offense also worked a lot of combination routes near the goal line with slot and outside receivers crossing to create rubs of the defensive backs. Variations of that work were later seen on Stevenson's touchdown as Hunter Henry was outside forming interference that allowed the running back the open space necessary for the touchdown.

*The offense began in the middle of the field for the first time, using tempo as it moved the ball downfield into the red zone where once again most of the work took place. There were some down-and-distance elements to those periods and rookie Chad Ryland completed those sets with field goals ranging from roughly 30 to 45 yards. He went 5-for-6, pushing one wide right on his third attempt.

*Mac Jones finished one of his scrambles by dancing into the end zone for a touchdown on a play that certainly looked like it would have been stopped by the defense several times under live conditions. Jones celebrated once he reached the end zone and spun the ball as he continued to dance away. This didn't seem to sit well with the defense at the time, and on an ensuing series of plays the results were different. Jones tried to scramble again only Jabrill Peppers stood him up at the goal line on a more physical than normal play for camp, and on the next snap the quarterback continued to run even after Belichick blew the play dead for what would have been a Deatrich Wise sack. Ja'Whaun Bentley then came over and made sure to wrap up Jones to prevent any further celebrations.

*There were a couple of mishaps related to snaps on the final series of the day. Center Kody Russey appeared to forget the snap count and was forced to run a lap and was replaced by veteran James Ferentz. Later, Russey was back at center and it looked like a similar situation unfolded but guard Bill Murray was sent running. Incidentally, Murray ran one of the fastest laps we've ever seen from an offensive lineman.