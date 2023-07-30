Ten Thoughts on the Patriots Defense Through Four Training Camp Practices

1. Gonzo right in the mix

Since the first days of OTAs, rookie Christian Gonzalez has been in and around the mix with the first-team defense, playing a valuable outside role. Some growing pains were apparent on the first two days of training camp, on one particular play the rookie lost track of veteran Hunter Henry and allowed him a touchdown catch. But Gonzalez had two pass breakups in the third session and then had a near interception on Sunday when he closed on a quick slant thrown by Mac Jones to Juju Smith-Schuster. Gonzalez couldn't secure his first pick of camp but it was still a standout play by the 17th-overall selection, especially coming against two veterans at a spot on the field where space is tight and decisions must happen quickly. So far, it looks like the rookie will play an immediate and sizable role on defense this season.

2. Keion White back to the line

After trying out some different roles as a stand-up linebacker during the spring, White has been back to a more familiar spot in training camp as a hand-down defensive end and sub-package pass rusher. This seems like an ideal role for the Georgia Tech product, but it's been tough to give much of an evaluation of his play without pads on. On Sunday, he saw some reps with the first team defense during team drills as his role seems to be expanding.

This week will be a big one for White, where he'll get the pads on and show what he can do in one-on-ones as well as live pass-rushing drills. With limited additions to the veteran defensive front, White is one wild card who could garner some new snaps and offer a different twist. White was looking forward to Monday's padded session, "It's football, we don't play 7-on-7 ball, I never really had that growing up so you're excited to get to play football and just see what it's like physically because I've been in OTAs for so long, the last four days of camp we've been no pads. It's an opportunity to see how physical the NFL is."

3. Mapu emerging

Similar to White, the team did some experimenting with rookie Marte Mapu during the spring, but here in the summer, he's landed with the safeties where there are a number of veterans, including cornerback transfer Jalen Mills, now in the mix. Sunday was a good day for Mapu, as he received some of his best reps yet with the top defense in what appeared to be a two-minute drill. After being buried on the depth chart for the start of camp, Sunday provided some positive feedback on Mapu's development. Mapu continues to wear a red jersey as he recovers from offseason pec surgery, a big next step for him will be getting into a blue jersey with the rest of the defense and then showing the hard-hitting ability he had a Sacramento State.

4. Bentley-Tavai-Wilson are the core LBs

With Mapu seemingly out of the mix for now at off-the-ball linebacker, it seems apparent that Ja'Whaun Bentley, Jahlani Tavai and Mack Wilson will form the main nucleus of the second level. Of course, the safeties will be heavily involved alongside them, but for early downs, this trio is big, physical and experienced and should turn some heads when the pads come on. Bentley and Tavai's ability to play on the edge is a growing development for the defense and one that provides some valuable depth. Chris Board has also been in the mix with the ones and can be expected to contribute more than just his elite special teams play.

5. Thin depth at OLB