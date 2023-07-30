These Patriots Rookies Are 'Popping' in Early Stages of Training Camp 

During his time at Liberty, Douglas played with four different quarterbacks under head coach Hugh Freeze. In Freeze's offense last season, he was mainly a deep threat who ran devastating double moves deep downfield, averaging 12.3 air yards per target during his final collegiate season.

With the Pats, Douglas has run the traditional quick-twitch slot receiver route tree that we've seen for years in Foxboro. The Pats rookie told Patriots.com that adjusting to different playing styles at quarterback forced him to learn how to win in multiple ways.

"At Liberty, going through four different quarterbacks, we had to do quick stuff. I feel like I started to adapt to it, so I feel like I just added it to my game," Douglas said, joking with reporters that he has watched some Troy Brown highlights with the Pats wide receivers coach.

It's way, way too early to project Douglas as a contributor in his rookie season. As a cautionary tale, in my experience covering the Patriots, there are several examples of small, quick, fast receivers showing out in non-padded practices just to disappear when real football begins.

Although he was complimentary of Douglas, head coach Bill Belichick echoed that point during his press conference on Sunday morning.

"Douglas had a good spring, and he's followed it up with a few couple good practices here. Again, training camp is a marathon, it's not a 100-yard dash. So, just keep grinding them together day after day. We've been in the red area. We'll move out into the field, and then we'll get into third downs, start putting it all together. Pads haven't been on yet, so that's part of the evaluation for everybody," Belichick said of the rookie wideout.

Still, the Patriots projected top four wideouts are all listed at over 6-foot-1, meaning this team is missing the shifty, quick slot receiver who can create instant separation. As a complementary piece to DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton, Kendrick Bourne, and JuJu Smith-Schuster, Douglas fits the mold of the traditional Pats slot wideout with a skillset that typically thrives in offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien's offense.