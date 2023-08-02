Rookie Specialists Kicking Things off Daily at Patriots Training Camp

Both rookies are locked in position battles against veterans Nick Folk and Corliss Waitman. While Ryland and Folk have alternated end-of-practice kicks, Baringer and Waitman have both consistently had their numbers called throughout the first week. Despite the competition, the vets have been helpful as the rookies assimilate into the realities of playing in the NFL.

"All the vets have been awesome to be around," said Ryland. "You've got a guy like Matt Slater, Folk. Those guys' careers have been phenomenal, so any nuggets of wisdom or anything I kept from them I'm always willing to take it."

Ryland missed one kick during Monday's practice, acknowledging he had left his toe too wide open on that rep and adding, "I kick it, I own it" while admitting the miss. Despite the miss Ryland's leg strength has stood out during his opportunities. Finding the consistency that Folk has mastered here in New England will be the key for the young kicker, who surely has plenty of big, pressure-filled kicks to come this summer.

"We just go out there and compete and give our best each day," said Ryland of the veteran Folk. "They have it scheduled for who kicks when and we go out there and make the most of our reps and we're both trying to help the team win the most that we can."

Baringer's role might be even more extensive, as he'll be tasked with holding snaps for the kicker, while also unpacking the complexity of punting in the NFL, which is heavily dependent on situational football.

"I take a lot of pride in [holding]," said Baringer. "Like a golfer I try to be the caddy for the kicker. We kind of bounce ideas off one another whether it's a type of hold with the wind or their sight lines. Anything like that. I try to do my third of the operation to really make sure we score."

Baringer's power jumps off the field, as he's consistently delivered impressive hang times and turned heads with field-position-changing boomers. It's still early, but the the returns have been positive as the team closes in on one week to go until they open the preseason against the Texans.