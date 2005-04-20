DE Coleman stays on with Broncos

DENVER (April 19, 2005) -- The Denver Broncos signed defensive end Marco Coleman to a contract, keeping the 14-year veteran with the team after a season in which he started every game.
Coleman had 46 tackles and 2½ sacks for the Broncos last season. He'll likely be a backup after an offseason in which the Broncos acquired Gerard Warren, Courtney Brown, Ebenezer Ekuban and re-signed Trevor Pryce.
The signing is yet another indication that the Broncos won't go after a defensive lineman in the weekend's draft. Their biggest needs are at receiver, offensive line and defensive back.