DE Coleman stays on with Broncos

The Denver Broncos signed defensive end Marco Coleman to a contract, keeping the 14-year veteran with the team after a season in which he started every game.

Apr 20, 2005 at 02:10 AM

DENVER (April 19, 2005) -- The Denver Broncos signed defensive end Marco Coleman to a contract, keeping the 14-year veteran with the team after a season in which he started every game.

Coleman had 46 tackles and 2½ sacks for the Broncos last season. He'll likely be a backup after an offseason in which the Broncos acquired Gerard Warren, Courtney Brown, Ebenezer Ekuban and re-signed Trevor Pryce.

The signing is yet another indication that the Broncos won't go after a defensive lineman in the weekend's draft. Their biggest needs are at receiver, offensive line and defensive back.

