Deatrich Wise Jr. Receives the New England Patriots 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. was presented with the 2022 New England Patriots Ron Burton Community Service Award at the annual Patriots Premiere on the field at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night. Wise was recognized for his outstanding commitment in giving back to the community. Wise is the 20th Patriots player to receive the annual award.

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft presented Wise the award, which is named in honor of the late Ron Burton, the first player drafted by the team in the inaugural year of 1960 and a community leader whose widespread charitable work was a model for how a Patriots player can make an impact off the field.

"Deatrich has an infectious laugh, an engaging personality and a generous heart," said Kraft. "Those are the characteristics our team sees every day and are the same qualities he shows when he is out in the community. Deatrich started the Wise Up & Co. Foundation with his brothers, Daniel and Solomon, to leverage their names off the field with the aim to have a positive impact in the community. Deatrich has been a pillar in the community by supporting organizations that share the same mission, to assist youth, fight hunger and celebrate individuality."