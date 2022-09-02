Deatrich Wise Jr. Receives the New England Patriots 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Official website of the New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. was presented with the 2022 New England Patriots Ron Burton Community Service Award at the annual Patriots Premiere on the field at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night. Wise was recognized for his outstanding commitment in giving back to the community. Wise is the 20th Patriots player to receive the annual award.

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft presented Wise the award, which is named in honor of the late Ron Burton, the first player drafted by the team in the inaugural year of 1960 and a community leader whose widespread charitable work was a model for how a Patriots player can make an impact off the field.

"Deatrich has an infectious laugh, an engaging personality and a generous heart," said Kraft. "Those are the characteristics our team sees every day and are the same qualities he shows when he is out in the community. Deatrich started the Wise Up & Co. Foundation with his brothers, Daniel and Solomon, to leverage their names off the field with the aim to have a positive impact in the community. Deatrich has been a pillar in the community by supporting organizations that share the same mission, to assist youth, fight hunger and celebrate individuality."

Wise has been involved with Big Brothers, Big Sisters and on a yearly basis, runs a Thanksgiving and Christmas drive to support those in need in our community. Two of Wise's signature events include his annual Big Man Camp held to help lineman develop their techniques, as well as their physical and psychological character and his annual Block Party held in Mattapan that celebrates organizations, creators and businesses in the community.

Wise was drafted by New England in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft with the 131st overall selection out of Arkansas. Wise has played in 78 regular season games with 27 starts and has totaled 172 tackles, 17 sacks, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown. In addition, he has played in six postseason games with three starts, adding 15 total tackles. He also started in the 2018 Super Bowl win against the Los Angeles Rams.

Wise joins a select group of Patriots players to receive the Ron Burton Community Service Award. Past recipients are Lawrence Guy (2021), David Andrews (2020), Kyle Van Noy (2019), Joe Cardona (2018), Jordan Richards (2017), Rob Gronkowski (2016), Nate Solder (2015), Devin McCourty (2014), Matthew Slater (2013), Zoltan Mesko (2012), Jerod Mayo (2011), Vince Wilfork (2010), Kevin Faulk (2009), Larry Izzo (2008), Ty Warren (2007), Jarvis Green (2006), Matt Light (2005), Troy Brown (2004) and Joe Andruzzi (2003).

