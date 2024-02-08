Deatrich Wise to be Inducted into Hebron High School Hall of Fame

Wise received a scholarship to Arkansas out of Hebron and spent five seasons with the Razorbacks, including a redshirt freshman year. He logged 23 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks during his college career, and was then selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. He made an immediate impact with the Patriots, dressing for all 16 games while picking up five sacks as a rookie, still the second-best output of his career. He played just six snaps in a Super Bowl 52 loss to the Eagles.

In his second year, Wise was an emerging contributor for the defense as the Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl. He played 30 snaps against the Rams in Super Bowl 53 picking up five total tackles, earning a championship ring.

Since then, Wise has continued to ascend for the Patriots. He's played more than 50 percent of the defensive snaps in every year since 2020 and has missed just one game over that four-year span. In 2022 he had his best season yet with 7.5 sacks and maintained solid contributions in 2023 with 4.5. He was named a captain in both of those season as Wise has emerged as one of the team's newest defensive leaders.