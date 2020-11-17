Dedicated husband, Pats fan surprised with special gift on 'Dr. Oz'

"We love each other very much, and this past year, it's been a bad experience to be alone without her, especially with the pandemic which limits the time I visit her," he said. "I used to go every day, but now I can only go once a week for an hour at most. That's the worst part of this pandemic and how it's affected my life."

For their first wedding anniversary, Marion gifted her husband Patriots season tickets, and the two have been loyal fans to the team ever since. As a surprise, Dr. Mehmet Oz called in Robert Kraft to say hello.

Mr. Kraft understands this kind of love, he said. He and his wife, Myra, were married for 48 years before she passed away in 2011, so hearing about Avtges and his dedication, Mr. Kraft was moved.

"I was blessed with my sweetheart of 48 years. She was a very strong and powerful lady. I loved and respected her. We were great partners," Mr. Kraft said. "Unfortunately, I lost her to ovarian cancer almost 10 years ago. Seeing you go up in that bucket and understanding how fragile life is, it really is cool."

As a way to celebrate their love, Mr. Kraft surprised Avtges with a game ball dedicated to Marion and him, a signed Julian Edelman jersey and a one-of-a-kind date night on the Gillette Stadium field when the pandemic is over.