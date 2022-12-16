Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Dec 15 - 04:00 PM | Sun Dec 18 - 01:40 PM

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 15 at Las Vegas Raiders

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots at Raiders

Scouting the Raiders: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Get a Win in Las Vegas on Sunday

What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

What Josh McDaniels learned in his second Patriots stint

Josh Uche Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

10 to Watch: Patriots-Raiders has a familiar feel

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

After Further Review: The Patriots Offense Might've Found a Formula vs. the Cardinals on Monday Night

Locker Room Celebration Following Win Over Cardinals

NFL Notes: Prepping for the Stretch Drive, AFC Playoff Picture

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Targeting a No. 1 WR, looking ahead to the draft and more

Rookie runners charging ahead for Patriots

Press Pass: Coaches Discuss Rookie Class Performance

5 Keys from Patriots win over Cardinals on Monday Night Football

Game Observations: Nine Takeaways From the Patriots Huge Win Over the Cardinals on Monday Night

Patriots vs. Cardinals Highlights | NFL Week 14

Game Notes: Patriots reach at least six sacks in a game for second time in 2022

Lawrence Guy Sr. named New England Patriots' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

Deion Branch leads Louisville in bowl game as interim head coach

Former New England Patriot Deion Branch will serve as Louisville's interim head coach in this weekend's Wasabi Bowl.

Dec 16, 2022 at 02:15 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

deion-branch-kn-wm
Photo by Keith Nordstrom

Patriots great Deion Branch will be back in Boston this weekend serving as the interim head coach for Louisville as they take on rival Cincinnati in the inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl, a new northeast-based bowl game that will feature a meeting between the AAC and ACC.

This year it happens to be a rivalry that dates back to the 1920s with Lousiville and Cincinnati, with Branch on the sidelines of his alma mater Cardinals, taking over earlier this month just after the team completed a 7-5 season.

Branch returned to Lousiville this past January as Director of Player Development. Meeting with the media on Friday in Boston, he acknowledged it was a strange situation but one he's embraced as an opportunity.

"Given the situation with the coaches, this is an unusual predicament to be in. But first and foremost, our guys have embraced the moment taken full advantage of the opportunities," said Branch. "I'm expecting a great game tomorrow. Not a good one – a great one."

Branch, a 2002 second-round pick of the Patriots won two Super Bowls with the team and was named MVP of Super Bowl 39 after collecting 11 catches for 133 to help lead New England to their third title in four years. In two separate stints with the team, he'd finish with 328 catches and 24 touchdowns.

Branch credited his own coaches, including Bill Belichick, as inspiration since he took over following Scott Scattefield's departure and began preparing the Cardinals to play in the bowl game.

"Everything that I have been doing from the moment I took this job, everything is from all my coaches – coach Belichick, coach [Mike] Holgrem, coach John L. Smith from Louisville. The beauty is I get to give these guys all the resources within two weeks," Branch explained. "It's a lot of information, and they've been doing a great job receiving everything I've been giving them. We'll see what happens tomorrow."

Related Content

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 15 at Las Vegas Raiders

The writers of Patriots.com break down the most important questions facing the Patriots as they take on the Raiders.

news

Mac Jones is Excited About Playing With "Swiss-Army Knife" Rookie Marcus Jones in Patriots Offense

The Patriots quarterback spoke to reporters at the University of Arizona on Thursday.

news

Scouting the Raiders: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Get a Win in Las Vegas on Sunday

The Patriots want to keep the momentum rolling on the west coast.

news

Final Pro Bowl Voting Update: 5 Patriots holding top-10 spots

With just one day to go in Pro Bowl voting, a handful of Patriots are in the top-10 at their positions.

news

Josh Uche's AFC Defensive Player of the Week Honor is a Longtime Coming for Patriots Pass Rusher

The Patriots third-year pass-rusher is having a breakout season.

news

After Further Review: The Patriots Offense Might've Found a Formula vs. the Cardinals on Monday Night

The Pats offense was far from perfect, but they might've found something that works.

news

NFL Notes: Prepping for the Stretch Drive, AFC Playoff Picture

The Patriots squeezed into the final playoff spot with a month to go, but there's a lot of football left to be played.

news

Game Observations: Nine Takeaways From the Patriots Huge Win Over the Cardinals on Monday Night

The Pats got a much-needed win in the desert on Monday night.

news

Inactive Analysis: Patriots OTs Trent Brown, Yodny Cajuste Officially Active for Monday Night Football

The Patriots are healthier at tackle against a blitz-happy Cardinals defense.

news

Analysis: Patriots Elevate LBs Cameron McGrone, Jamie Collins From Practice Squad for Monday Night Football

The long-anticipated debut for McGrone is finally here.

news

Betting Breakdown: NFL Week 14 vs. Cardinals

For the third straight week, the New England Patriots (-1.5) are on primetime, this time to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. Here are four bets we'll be keeping an eye on throughout the matchup.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Deion Branch leads Louisville in bowl game as interim head coach

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 15 at Las Vegas Raiders

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots at Raiders

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 12/15

Mac Jones is Excited About Playing With "Swiss-Army Knife" Rookie Marcus Jones in Patriots Offense

Scouting the Raiders: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Get a Win in Las Vegas on Sunday

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Playoff Picture: Week 15

Go into the studio with Paul Perillo and Tamara Brown to see the current Playoff Picture for the Patriots going into Week 15.

Bill Belichick 12/16: "It's been a really good opportunity for us here"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Friday, December 16, 2022.

50 Seconds with Raekwon McMillan

Favorite singer? Favorite athlete? 50 seconds of lightning round questions with Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan.

One-On-One with Raekwon McMillan

Dan Roche sits down with Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan about his defensive touchdown scored against the Cardinals. McMillan speaks about his improvement and how the team is coming together.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: From Arizona to Las Vegas, 1-on-1 with Daniel Ekuale

Paul Perillo, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots win against the Cardinals, and preview the NFL Week 15 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Evan Lazar goes one-on-one with Daniel Ekuale.

David Andrews 12/15: "We've obviously got a big challenge this week"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising