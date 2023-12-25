Denver Broncos Postgame Quotes 12/24

BRONCOS HEAD COACH SEAN PAYTON

Postgame Press Conference

Sunday, December 24, 2023

Opening statement

"Obviously a disappointing finish, a really frustrating game. We had a lot of opportunities, I felt, especially in the first half. Offensively we struggled. Tip our hats to New England. We fought back in it. I said to the team [that] there were six or seven different situations in that game that any one of those play out a little differently—but unfortunately, they didn't. Our margin for error right now is not what it needs to be, and we end up on the losing end of the game."

On the opening drive fourth-down call

"I felt confident where we were relative to field position. I felt confident in a couple plays. Normally I would say, especially early, that I would kick the field goal. But I felt pretty good if we didn't get it, where we had them backed up. It was really more about me feeling like we had two or three good opportunities relative to the plays we were wanting to run. It was really that."

On what changed offensively in the fourth quarter

"The advantage we had towards the end was with the timeouts. We got zero blitzed a few times. They got us in third down. Clearly we had to punt it, and we still had the ability to stop the clock. We felt like we would get the stop. We were not able to. All of a sudden the script is flipped and it is one of those seven or eight things that I was discussing. It was a disappointing finish, but credit them. They made the plays they needed to and we were not able to."

On mindset changing after negative yardage on the final drive

"We are not throwing caution into the wind. We kind of had some momentum throwing the ball. We were giving 'Russ' (QB Russell Wilson) time protection wise. We were going to be smart, but we were not going to be careless with it. Let us just say that."

On throwing to running backs and tight ends more

"That is a good question. I think they played a little bit more zone tonight than we expected in weeks past. They do a great job in a number of coverage looks. Some of that would be a result of what we were getting coverage-wise. I just felt the protection was OK. We were under duress, so sometimes you are looking for an outlet. Until I see the film it would be hard to say."

On WR Marvin Mims Jr.'s kick return

"I don't know that there needs to be a conversation. Ultimately, we lost the turnover battle. That is how we ended up losing the game. I mentioned the beginning our margin for error. When we played well, we have been turnover free and taken it away. Defensively, the first play of the game. But we lost [the turnover battle] tonight, and I am sure that we will look back on it and certainly that played a part of it. Not any one, but just in general."

On the team's third-quarter struggles

"I thought we ran it pretty well in the first half. I was disappointed in how we ran it in the second half. We will look at the tape and kind of see where we feel like it went wrong. Overall, it was not good enough offensively. That needs to be better."

On the impact of WR Courtland Sutton leaving the game due to concussion protocol

"It is tough any time you lose a good player like that. He is in the [concussion] protocol. I think it happened early in the game and there were a couple of adjustments that we made and then you go play. Knock on wood, we have been healthy. That is the first time something like that happened. [WR] Brandon [Johnson] came in and his pitch count went up along with obviously [WR] Jerry [Jeudy], [Marvin] Mims Jr., and [WR] Lil'Jordan Humphrey. You adjust on the fly."

On getting RB Jaleel McLaughlin more involved

"That was part of the plan with this defense that we were seeing. It was more of a petty front and we felt part of the plan was trying to get him on the perimeter and get him in space. I think we did a pretty good job when we were able to do that. It was part of the gameplan to win."

On how QB Russell Wilson played

"I was proud of how he battled, especially when we were down two touchdowns. He is fighting and gets us back in it. It is difficult to do and yet he did it in pretty timely fashion."

On playoff picture