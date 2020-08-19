Depth Perception: Offensive Line

Similar to Cajuste, his 2019 draft classmate, Hjalte Froholdt sat out last season after being placed on IR at the end of August. Prior to that, he'd been working almost exclusively as a guard, but this summer, he's also getting quite a number of other opportunities.

"You've got to be able to do as much as you can for the team, and I want to play wherever they want to put me," Froholdt remarked during the same video conference. "If that's at center or wherever, it doesn't matter. I'm going to put my best foot forward and do the job to the best of my ability."

A native of Denmark, Froholdt (who turns 24 on Aug. 20) spent the entire offseason in New England. Since he couldn't return to Europe because of pandemic-related travel restrictions, Froholdt made the most of the unexpected opportunity by focusing on getting healthy and gaining a better understanding of New England's system. While he's still learning the nuances of his trade, it seems to be a comfortable move for Froholdt so far.

"I've been in this system for a little over a year now… taking a step back last year, I really tried to hone in on all the little details, and now just being able to go out and execute on the field is what matters. That's all I'm trying to do," added Froholdt. "The system's come a little bit better to me [this summer], I feel like, but at the same time, there's still a lot to learn. There are some great guys in front of me who've played for a very long time."