Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Audio Only: Patriots Unfiltered Training Camp Special Sat Jul 31 - 09:25 AM | Sun Aug 01 - 11:58 PM

J.C. Jackson getting back in his "mode"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/31

Training Camp: Everything you need to know

Cam Newton 7/30: 'Consistency is key'

Mac Jones 7/30: 'Next play mentality is something I have worked on'

Day 3 blogservations: Agholor, Smith leading the way

Newton and Jones balance bonding, competition

Day 2 blogservations: tight ends make a late run

Photos: Patriots Training Camp 7/29

Pats new weapons getting warmed up

Press Pass: Players Work to Improve During Week 1

Bill Belichick 7/29: 'All of us have a lot of work to do'

Sights and Sounds: Training Camp Day 1

Photos: Patriots Kick Off 2021 Training Camp 

Return of the Patriots TE Party?

Day 1 Blogservations: Pats welcome fans back to Foxborough

Belichick, Pats vets ready for camp grind

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Dealing with some lingering camp questions

NFL Notes: Pats PUPs not quite ready to go

Looking Back at Bryant College

Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater Visit Ron Burton Training Village

Jul 09, 2015 at 04:00 AM
New England Patriots
mccourtyandslater_training_village.jpg
Johnny Hekker, P - Sure the Rams have the No. 1 overall pick at quarterback, a supposed rising star running back and maybe the best defensive player in football. But Bill Belichick focused the bulk of his pregame personnel praise on L.A.’s punter, calling Hekker a "weapon" at the position who is as good as the future Hall of Fame coach has seen. Tune Sunday to see what the hype is all about.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Prior to the start of each season, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation host the Patriots Premiere, their largest fundraiser of the year, at Gillette Stadium. At this red carpet gala, Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft presents a community service award to one Patriots player in recognition of his many contributions in the community. 

The Ron Burton Community Service Award is named after Ron Burton, the first player drafted in franchise history who left a lasting legacy by committing his life to helping others. His biggest community service project was the development of the Ron Burton Training Village, a place designed to enrich the lives of challenged youth in the areas of dynamic character and leadership development, physical fitness, social and educational advancement, and spiritual growth. 

In 2013, Patriots special teams captain and wide receiver Matthew Slater was the recipient of this award. Fellow captain and defensive back Devin McCourty was recognized the following year. Both players wanted to learn what the village was about and decided to make a special visit on Monday, July 6.

The players traveled an hour and half from Gillette Stadium and through the back roads of Hubbardston, Mass. before arriving at the beautiful 302-acre village. After receiving a tour of the campus and learning the history of the village from the Burton family, McCourty and Slater were welcomed with a round of applause from more than 100 young men who attend the five-week summer session. Twenty-three children are accepted each year and each participant commits to attending the camp for seven years. 

The late Ron Burton had a vision to develop a place where young men would be surrounded by beauty while learning four key values: love, peace, patience and humility. McCourty and Slater quickly saw these values put into action upon their arrival.

"You young men are so impressive in the time I've been able to spend with you," Slater said as he greeted the village during lunch. "The way you conduct yourselves, the way you carry yourselves, the things you value, the way you respect your elders, I really appreciate that. That's rare amongst young men today. We live in a world where that is not something that is held in high esteem. People value things, in my mind, that are less important, so I appreciate the way you guys conduct yourselves."

The theme for this year's Ron Burton Training Village is "Great Expectations." Both McCourty and Slater took some time following lunch to speak to the young men about their experiences growing up and how that theme related to their lives.

"If you don't believe in yourself, then it's going to be hard to achieve anything in this world," said Slater. "There have been plenty of times in my personal journey through life and my career in the National Football League, where plenty of people have doubted me. But it's important to maintain belief in yourself."

McCourty admired the commitment of the young men and spoke about the relationships they were building at the village.

"For you guys, all being here together, it might not be a team where you're going out and competing in a sports game, but you guys have now formed a brotherhood," McCourty said. "You're a team and you're competing in a game called life. You guys have a great opportunity, to not only push yourselves and to go further, but you have a brother next to you. You have a guy that you can push to make him better and he can push you to make you better. You can lean on him just like he can lean on you."

Following lunch, McCourty and Slater led the more than 100 campers out onto the field for some 'NFL Combine' related exercises. The campers divided into groups and rotated through a variety of stations, including the 40-yard dash, shuttle run, obstacle course and more. McCourty and Slater rotated through the stations, offering their advice and expertise to each group. The players even spent time running through the stations with the participants.

"I think the biggest thing is having the chance to be with those young men," said Slater following the visit.  "Seeing the path that they're on and where they're headed is very exciting. It was great to go up there with Devin and spend the day with him and I was just very impressed with the way those young guys carry themselves."

McCourty was also moved by his experience and respected the campers' dedication.

"It was amazing being at the Ron Burton Training Village just to see how much work the kids were putting in and the understanding of why they were there," said McCourty. "I think a lot of us, as kids, would have just viewed it as time away, but you can tell that they all really saw it as an opportunity to better themselves and to be a part of something bigger than themselves."

From the moment McCourty and Slater stepped onto the campus of the Ron Burton Training Village, it was clear that Ron Burton's legacy continues to live on through his children, as the village continues to positively impact young men.

"The Burton family is doing an excellent job of carrying on their dad's legacy," McCourty said. "It was a blessing just to be a part of it."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mobile Vaccination Clinics Continue at Gillette Stadium Events

Kraft Center for Community Health offering COVID-19 vaccinations through August 8.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/31

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
news

Patriots Sign OL Jerald Hawkins

The Patriots announced that they have signed OL Jerald Hawkins.
news

Patriots Claim QB Jake Dolegala Off Waivers

The Patriots announced that QB Jake Dolegala was claimed off waivers and awarded to the Patriots from the Green Bay Packers. 
news

Patriots Release WR Devin Smith

The Patriots announced today that they have released wide receiver Devin Smith.
news

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.
news

Patriots Sign TE David Wells

The Patriots announced that they have signed TE David Wells. 
news

Patriots Sign 2021 Second-Round Pick DL Christian Barmore

The Patriots announced today the signing of 2021 second-round draft pick DL Christian Barmore.
news

Patriots Hall of Fame Presented by Raytheon Technologies Offering Free Admission with Food Donation on Friday, July 23

The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies will offer free admission on Friday, July 23 with the donation of a non-perishable food item. 
news

Patriots announce first set of Training Camp dates

The Patriots will conduct their first training session in front of fans when they open training camp on Wednesday, July 28 on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium. 
news

Patriots sign 2021 third-round pick linebacker Ronnie Perkins

The New England Patriots announced today the signing of 2021 third-round draft pick LB Ronnie Perkins. 
news

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: QB campaign too close to call

Day 4 blogservations: Newton continues momentum

J.C. Jackson getting back in his "mode"

Mobile Vaccination Clinics Continue at Gillette Stadium Events

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/31

Training Camp: Everything you need to know

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Tre Nixon 7/31: 'I'm trying to improve everyday'

Patriots wide receiver Tre Nixon addresses the media on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Ronnie Perkins 7/31: 'I want to keep building on what I know now'

Patriots linebacker Ronnie Perkins addresses the media on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Gunner Olszewski 7/31: 'Anytime you get to play football is a good day to me'

Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski addresses the media on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

J.C. Jackson 7/31: 'Life is pretty good'

Patriots cornerback JC Jackson addresses the media on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Bill Belichick 7/31: 'We will wind things up today'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Patriots All Access: Training Camp Special

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, The players have reported for training camp which means the start of the season is right around the corner. In addition, Steve Burton sits down with defensive back Adrian Phillips.  All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising