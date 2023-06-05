Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jun 01 - 03:45 PM | Tue Jun 06 - 01:55 PM

Six Things to Watch in the Patriots Second Open Organized Team Activity

OTA Blogservations: Offense back to 'normal'

Press Pass: Day 1 of OTAs

Patriots Offense Focusing on 'Building Our Own Thing' as Offseason Program Continues

Bill Belichick 5/31: "It's really about all of us building a good foundation"

Pats defense recommences ball-hawking ways at OTAs

PHOTOS: Patriots OTAs - May 23 and May 31

Mac Jones Press Conference 5/31: "I feel like everyone is on the same page"

Patriots Mailbag: Will Mac Jones have competition?

Gillette Stadium Officials Announce Upgrades to Row of Honor

Patriots OTA Preview: Eight Things to Watch at Pats First Open Spring Practice

Patriots assign new veteran numbers, temporary rookie numbers

Building the 2023 New England Patriots: 2023 NFL Draft Recap

Patriots 2023 Roster Breakdown | JuJu Smith-Schuster, Christian Gonzalez & More Depth Chart Battles

Demario Douglas Has the Makings of a Hidden Gem as a Sixth-Round Pick by the Patriots

No Speed Limits: Pats sixth-round pick offers rising potential

Patriots Mailbag: What Position Are You Most Excited to Watch This Spring?

Retired Patriots champion Devin McCourty lands new job

Patriots hoping to get a kick out of Chad Ryland

Bryce Baringer proves to be a cut above

Devin McCourty serves as honorary captain in dominant Renegades win

The retired New England Patriots champion attended the Boston Renegades' 69-0 win over the Tampa Bay Inferno on Saturday.

Jun 05, 2023 at 02:57 PM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Retired Patriot Devin McCourty.
Photo by Boston Renegades photographer, Mitzi Vélez Lorenzana
Retired Patriot Devin McCourty.

He may be retired, but Devin McCourty isn't yet rusty when it comes to pregame pump-up speeches.

The retired New England Patriots legend served as the Boston Renegades' honorary captain Saturday, hyping them up for a dominant 69-0 win over the Tampa Bay Inferno.

"All experiences are better with a win," said McCourty, as the Renegades played out the final minute of their fifth-straight win.

"There's 13 minutes to go in the fourth quarter and it's 69-to-zip. Gronk would love that. It's been awesome to watch these ladies and be on the sideline. It's really cool to see the camaraderie and them cheering each other on. It's maybe made me miss the game a little bit seeing their interactions. I've had a lot of fun."

Boston Renegades defensive backs Kara Gailiunas (32) and Carolyn Glynn (2).
Photo by Boston Renegades photographer, Mitzi Vélez Lorenzana
Boston Renegades defensive backs Kara Gailiunas (32) and Carolyn Glynn (2).

The team was informed of their special guest at practice a few days prior, and their reaction was captured in a video posted to the Renegades' official Instagram account.

For second-year player back Kara Gailiunas, who plays defensive back and wears No. 32, it was a chance to meet a role model.

"It was such an honor," Gailiunas said after the game.

"It's an honor for me to wear his number, 32, and it was an absolute honor to have him here supporting us, cheering us on, and giving us pep talks. I have nothing more to say than it's an honor."

Retired Patriot Devin McCourty.
Photo by Boston Renegades photographer, Mitzi Vélez Lorenzana
Retired Patriot Devin McCourty.

In addition to offering support and pregame hype, McCourty also got some reps in before starting his new media gig with NBC Sports by conducting a halftime interview with head coach Johnny Johnson.

"I truly am probably the grumpiest person out here, but today I actually had a lot of fun seeing him out here and seeing him talk to the team," Johnson said of McCourty.

"It was just really, really fun. I'm a big fan, I've loved his play for years and I love watching him play. To have him out here affecting our team with his enthusiasm and energy was awesome."

Johnson's team certainly showed out for McCourty.

The Renegades had five passing touchdowns, scored five more on the ground, and forced five turnovers in the win over Tampa Bay.

It was their third shutout of the season and their final home game before closing out the regular season in Pittsburgh.

"I've said this before, they're the most dominant team in New England with what they've done," McCourty said. "The mentality I saw being in the locker room at halftime, everyone was focused on what they could do next. It was 48-to-zip at the half, there was I think one first down given up from a defensive standpoint. When you have that kind of mentality and focus, that's why they're champions."

The Renegades take on the Pittsburgh Passion on June 10 before turning their focus to the Women's Football Alliance playoffs.

The team has an opportunity to finish the year with a third-straight undefeated season and a fifth-consecutive championship, and McCourty had some advice to help them pull it off.

"Go win the championship, go bring it home," McCourty said. "That's what it's all about. You've been doing it all year."

Related Content

news

Patriots players call for end to gun violence in Roxbury during Wear Orange Weekend

Eight members of the New England Patriots and one retired alum represented the team in Roxbury for Wear Orange Weekend.

news

Patriots Cheerleader Eliza Kanner sees two worlds collide during Jewish Heritage Month

By day, the proud Jewish activist works for Combined Jewish Philanthropies. With the work of Robert Kraft's Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, she's seeing some overlap in her two jobs.

news

How 17 foster siblings and his faith inspired Ty Montgomery's calling off the field

Through his foundation My 10 Percent, the New England Patriots receiver is fundraising to send 11 former foster children on a transformative trip to Israel.

news

Retired Patriots champion Devin McCourty lands new job

The legendary New England Patriots safety isn't straying far from the NFL with his new gig on NBC.

news

Patriots' Kyle Dugger graduates from Lenoir Rhyne University

The New England Patriots safety earned a Bachelor's degree in psychology over the weekend.

news

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

news

Patriots captain Ja'Whaun Bentley shares story of housing insecurity at Pine Street Inn benefit breakfast

A conversation between New England Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley and radio announcer Bob Socci highlighted Pine Street Inn's annual Home Remedy breakfast on Thursday.

news

Patriots get behind #StandUpToJewishHate initiative for Jewish American Heritage Month

With May being Jewish American Heritage Month, the New England Patriots are supporting the #StandUpToJewishHate campaign.

news

Patriots pick Christian Gonzalez proudly represents Colombia at 2023 NFL Draft

The first-rounder showed off the Colombian colors on his suit lining on one of the NFL's biggest stages Thursday night.

news

Patriots players welcome first-round 2023 NFL Draft pick Christian Gonzalez

New England chose one of the top cornerbacks in the class. His new teammates can't wait to get to work.

news

Jahlani Tavai 'excited' for two younger brothers eligible for 2023 NFL Draft

New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai will head home to California to celebrate brothers Justus and Jonah, who have both declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign Rookie Free Agent WR Ed Lee

Patriots players call for end to gun violence in Roxbury during Wear Orange Weekend

Devin McCourty serves as honorary captain in dominant Renegades win

Six Things to Watch in the Patriots Second Open Organized Team Activity

Patriots Release Rookie Free Agent DL Justus Tavai

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 5/31

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Day 1 of OTAs

Patriots players Matthew Slater, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Mac Jones, and David Andrews address the media after the first day of open OTAs at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Mac Jones Press Conference 5/31: "I feel like everyone is on the same page"

Patriots quarterback addresses the media after the first OTA practice at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Bill Belichick 5/31: "It's really about all of us building a good foundation"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media prior to the first OTA practice at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Building the 2023 New England Patriots: 2023 NFL Draft Recap

As the Patriots ramp up their on the field activities this spring, go behind the scenes, as Matt Groh helps wrap up the draft, and meet the Draft Class of 2023.

Patriots Players Offer Their Favorite Taylor Swift Songs

In honor of Taylor Swift playing three nights at Gillette Stadium Patriots players chimed in with their favorite Taylor Swift songs.

Patriots 2023 Roster Breakdown | JuJu Smith-Schuster, Christian Gonzalez & More Depth Chart Battles

Patriots.com writers Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar share their thoughts on the New England Patriots current roster. Mike and Evan highlight Tyquan Thornton's ability as a vertical threat and how he will fit within new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien's offense as well as Demario Douglas' potential kick return or gadget player role. Mike and Evan break down 2023 sixth round draft pick, Kayshon Boutte's yards after catch ability and his similar fit to JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne. Christian Gonzalez and Jalen Mills' versatility are also highlighted as potential fits in the New England secondary.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Midseason matchup in Germany

The Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt.

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

Meet the Patriots 2023 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Advertising