Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Unfiltered Tue May 23 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Patriots Mailbag: What Position Are You Most Excited to Watch This Spring?

Retired Patriots champion Devin McCourty lands new job

Patriots hoping to get a kick out of Chad Ryland

Patriots 2023 Roster Breakdown | JuJu Smith-Schuster, Christian Gonzalez & More Depth Chart Battles

Bryce Baringer proves to be a cut above

Newcomers Calvin Anderson and Riley Reiff Discuss What They'll Bring to the Patriots Offensive Line

Bolden brings HBCU pedigree to Patriots

Breaking down the 2023 Patriots Schedule with Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar

Sixth-round pick Boutte worthy of some buzz

Chris Board a special fit for Patriots

Analysis: Which Patriots Undrafted Rookie Has the Best Chance to Extend UDFA Streak to 20-Straight Seasons?

Gesicki comes full circle with Patriots

Patriots Mailbag: Taking stock of the Patriots roster before OTAs

Don't mistake Keion White's maturity for a lack of passion

Newcomer James Robinson 'Felt Like it Was the Right Move' to Join the Patriots This Offseason

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Behind-The-Scenes: 2023 Patriots Schedule Release Video Shoot

5 Key Takeaways from Patriots 2023 Schedule

Download the Printable Schedule

Retired Patriots champion Devin McCourty lands new job

The legendary New England Patriots safety isn't straying far from the NFL with his new gig on NBC.

May 23, 2023 at 11:09 AM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

devin-mccourty-media-pdc-article-generic-photo-watermark-template (6) copy

Free agent Devin McCourty has found his new home.

After retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons with the New England Patriots, the longtime captain has landed another great job with NBC, the network announced Tuesday.

After getting plenty of reps in the sports media industry and serving as a guest analyst on various networks and programs, McCourty will join "Football Night in America" to help pump football fans up for prime-time games.

He'll join host Maria Taylor, analysts Tony Dungy, Chris Simms, Jason Garrett, and insider Mike Florio on the No. 1-rated Sunday Night Football pregame show. Since its debut season in 2006, the show has reigned as sports' most-watched weekly studio show.

It's familiar territory for McCourty.

"Thirteen years ago I got the opportunity to join a world champion organization in the New England Patriots," McCourty told Patriots.com.

"Now I get the chance to join the number 1 show in America. I know I have a lot of hard work in front of me and I wouldn't want it any other way."

NBC, meanwhile, adds a wealth of NFL knowledge to its cast of talent.

"It's rare when you have the opportunity to add a three-time Super Bowl-winner to your team, and we're excited to welcome Devin McCourty to Football Night following an incredible NFL career," said Sam Flood, Executive Producer and President, Production, NBC Sports.

"Devin is a leader in every sense of the word, both on and off the field, and his dynamic personality and passion for the game will be a great addition to the show."

"Football Night in America" airs at 7 p.m. ET each week during the NFL regular season on NBC and Peacock, providing highlights and analysis of the afternoon games, interviews with high-profile players and coaches, breaking news insights, and an extensive preview of that night's Sunday Night Football matchup.

McCourty follows in the footsteps of twin brother and fellow Patriots alum Jason, who hosts NFL Network's "Good Morning Football."

Expect the sibling rivalry to ramp back up.

Related Content

news

Patriots' Kyle Dugger graduates from Lenoir Rhyne University

The New England Patriots safety earned a Bachelor's degree in psychology over the weekend.

news

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

news

Patriots captain Ja'Whaun Bentley shares story of housing insecurity at Pine Street Inn benefit breakfast

A conversation between New England Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley and radio announcer Bob Socci highlighted Pine Street Inn's annual Home Remedy breakfast on Thursday.

news

Patriots get behind #StandUpToJewishHate initiative for Jewish American Heritage Month

With May being Jewish American Heritage Month, the New England Patriots are supporting the #StandUpToJewishHate campaign.

news

Patriots pick Christian Gonzalez proudly represents Colombia at 2023 NFL Draft

The first-rounder showed off the Colombian colors on his suit lining on one of the NFL's biggest stages Thursday night.

news

Patriots players welcome first-round 2023 NFL Draft pick Christian Gonzalez

New England chose one of the top cornerbacks in the class. His new teammates can't wait to get to work.

news

Jahlani Tavai 'excited' for two younger brothers eligible for 2023 NFL Draft

New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai will head home to California to celebrate brothers Justus and Jonah, who have both declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Patriots help Fisher House furnish homes for military families receiving local medical care with Bob's Discount Furniture

Joe Cardona and Matt Sokol tagged along with Josh Kraft and the New England Patriots Foundation for a ribbon cutting ceremony and a tour of the apartments.

news

Matt Judon reels in sailfish to win Sports Fishing Championship charity event

The New England Patriots linebacker participated in "The Catch" in Miami this weekend with a handful of other NFL stars.

news

Patriots Cheerleader running Boston Marathon and competing for Miss Connecticut crown this weekend

Balancing cheering, training, and working full-time isn't easy, but Sarah Barrett has never let being a young single mom stop her from pursuing her goals.

news

Mac Jones now honorary member at Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South

The New England Patriots quarterback and Sophie Scott returned to the Brockton Clubhouse on Wednesday, just over one year after making a $100k donation to the organization last March.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Retired Patriots champion Devin McCourty lands new job

Patriots Mailbag: What Position Are You Most Excited to Watch This Spring?

Patriots hoping to get a kick out of Chad Ryland

NFL Announces League-Wide Expansion of Initiative to Increase Diversity in Sports Medicine

Newcomers Calvin Anderson and Riley Reiff Discuss What They'll Bring to the Patriots Offensive Line

Bryce Baringer proves to be a cut above

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Players Offer Their Favorite Taylor Swift Songs

In honor of Taylor Swift playing three nights at Gillette Stadium Patriots players chimed in with their favorite Taylor Swift songs.

Patriots 2023 Roster Breakdown | JuJu Smith-Schuster, Christian Gonzalez & More Depth Chart Battles

Patriots.com writers Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar share their thoughts on the New England Patriots current roster. Mike and Evan highlight Tyquan Thornton's ability as a vertical threat and how he will fit within new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien's offense as well as Demario Douglas' potential kick return or gadget player role. Mike and Evan break down 2023 sixth round draft pick, Kayshon Boutte's yards after catch ability and his similar fit to JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne. Christian Gonzalez and Jalen Mills' versatility are also highlighted as potential fits in the New England secondary.

Kraft Family Establishes Foster Care Initiative

Robert Kraft and the Kraft family establish a foster care initiative to provide $1M in support for foster care services.

Calvin Anderson Press Conference 5/18: "This was the right move for me"

Patriots offensive tackle Calvin Anderson addresses the media at Gillette Stadium on May 18, 2023.

Josh Uche Press Conference 5/18: "Everything isn't going to happen in a day"

Patriots linebacker Josh Uche addresses the media on May 18, 2023.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Midseason matchup in Germany

The Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt.

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

Meet the Patriots 2023 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Advertising