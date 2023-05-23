Retired Patriots champion Devin McCourty lands new job

Free agent Devin McCourty has found his new home.
After retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons with the New England Patriots, the longtime captain has landed another great job with NBC, the network announced Tuesday.
After getting plenty of reps in the sports media industry and serving as a guest analyst on various networks and programs, McCourty will join "Football Night in America" to help pump football fans up for prime-time games.
He'll join host Maria Taylor, analysts Tony Dungy, Chris Simms, Jason Garrett, and insider Mike Florio on the No. 1-rated Sunday Night Football pregame show. Since its debut season in 2006, the show has reigned as sports' most-watched weekly studio show.
It's familiar territory for McCourty.
"Thirteen years ago I got the opportunity to join a world champion organization in the New England Patriots," McCourty told Patriots.com.
"Now I get the chance to join the number 1 show in America. I know I have a lot of hard work in front of me and I wouldn't want it any other way."
NBC, meanwhile, adds a wealth of NFL knowledge to its cast of talent.
"It's rare when you have the opportunity to add a three-time Super Bowl-winner to your team, and we're excited to welcome Devin McCourty to Football Night following an incredible NFL career," said Sam Flood, Executive Producer and President, Production, NBC Sports.
"Devin is a leader in every sense of the word, both on and off the field, and his dynamic personality and passion for the game will be a great addition to the show."
"Football Night in America" airs at 7 p.m. ET each week during the NFL regular season on NBC and Peacock, providing highlights and analysis of the afternoon games, interviews with high-profile players and coaches, breaking news insights, and an extensive preview of that night's Sunday Night Football matchup.
McCourty follows in the footsteps of twin brother and fellow Patriots alum Jason, who hosts NFL Network's "Good Morning Football."
Expect the sibling rivalry to ramp back up.