DL Cooper re-signs with 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (March 5, 2005) -- The San Francisco 49ers re-signed defensive lineman Chris Cooper.
Cooper, a fourth-year pro, was traded from Oakland to Dallas early last season, then signed by the 49ers in early November after the Cowboys cut him. He appeared in 10 games with San Francisco, starting two and getting one sack.
Cooper was a sixth-round draft pick by the Raiders in 2001, but left Oakland under a cloud last season when he was fined three game checks for reportedly testing positive for the designer steroid THG.