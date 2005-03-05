Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Announce that Special Teams Captain Matthew Slater will Return this Season

Dussault's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Offensive reinforcements arrive in numbers

Lazar's NFL Draft Rankings: Best Wide Receiver Fits for the Patriots Heading into the Combine

Robert Kraft surprises Jacob Smith and his family during visit to Gillette Stadium

Lazar's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Pats Upgrade the Offensive Line With Multiple Selections

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Cheerleaders Host 2023 Open Auditions

5 Burning Patriots offseason questions

Patriots Mailbag: Bill O'Brien's impact, best use of cap space and finding help up front

Robert Kraft on Patriots QB Mac Jones: "I'm a Strong Believer in Him and His Development"

NFL Notes: Mahomes' performance was truly Super

Matthew Judon looks back on the first-ever NFL Pro Bowl Games

Bill Belichick appears on Tom Brady's "Let's Go" SiriusXM podcast

NFL Notes: Ready for awards season

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

Patriots Mailbag: An Early Look at the Pats First-Round Options in the Draft and a Free Agency Wish List

Six Takeaways as the Patriots Coaching Staff Leads West Team to a Victory in the Shrine Bowl

A Position-by-Position Rundown of Patriots Fits at the Senior Bowl

Robert Kraft open to one-day contract for Brady

Patriots, NFL react to legendary quarterback Tom Brady's retirement announcement

DL Cooper re-signs with 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers re-signed defensive lineman Chris Cooper.

Mar 05, 2005 at 04:00 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (March 5, 2005) -- The San Francisco 49ers re-signed defensive lineman Chris Cooper.

Cooper, a fourth-year pro, was traded from Oakland to Dallas early last season, then signed by the 49ers in early November after the Cowboys cut him. He appeared in 10 games with San Francisco, starting two and getting one sack.

Cooper was a sixth-round draft pick by the Raiders in 2001, but left Oakland under a cloud last season when he was fined three game checks for reportedly testing positive for the designer steroid THG.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Trending Video

Robert Kraft surprises Jacob Smith and his family during visit to Gillette Stadium

In honor of American Heart Month, Robert Kraft surprised Jacob Smith and his family during a visit to Gillette Stadium.

Patriots DL Lawrence Guy: Mac Jones 'has a bright future' ahead of him 'Super Bowl Live'

New England Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy talks about Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' bright future in an interview on NFL Network's 'Super Bowl Live' ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

Mic'd Up: Matthew Judon at the Pro Bowl Games

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was mic'd up during the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas.

Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 announced at NFL Honors

Various members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame introduce cornerback Ronde Barber, head coach Don Coryell, linebacker Chuck Howley, defensive tackle Joe Klecko, cornerback Darrelle Revis, cornerback Ken Riley, left tackle Joe Thomas, linebacker Zach Thomas, and outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware as the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 at the 2023 NFL Honors.

Mic'd Up: Matthew Judon at Pro Bowl Games Practice

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was mic'd up during practices for the Pro Bowl games.

Patriots WR coach Troy Brown discusses coaching West team to Shrine Bowl victory

New England Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown discusses coaching the West team to a Shrine Bowl victory in the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl.

