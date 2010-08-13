Dolphins CB Allen to miss rest of preseason after surgery

The Miami Dolphins will be without starting cornerback Will Allen for the rest of the preseason after he had arthroscopic knee surgery, the Miami Herald reported Friday.
The procedure was to clean up cartilage issues after more major surgery this past fall. Allen missed 10 games last season after tearing multiple knee ligaments in a Week 7 game against the New Orleans Saints.
The newspaper said Allen is expected to be ready for the Sept. 12 season opener against the Bills in Buffalo.
A pair of former first-round picks -- Jason Allen (2006) and Vontae Davis (2009) -- will reprise their starting roles from last season, with rookie Nolan Carroll also in the mix. Will Allen, who is going into his 10th NFL season, was making a strong push during training camp to regain his starting job.