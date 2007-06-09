Dolphins' Culpepper appeals to NFLPA for help

DAVIE, Fla. (June 9, 2007) -- Daunte Culpepper says his dream has turned into a nightmare.

"I adjusted my deal so that it would be best for the Dolphins because I wanted to be here that bad," Culpepper said in a statement. "Part of my frustration is that I now have to let go of a dream that has become a nightmare."

Culpepper, who serves as his own agent, is allowed to use the Dolphins training facilities but is not allowed to practice with the team. Miami is looking to trade him as opposed to granting his release.

"The good news is that it is not a distraction to our team," Dolphins coach Cam Cameron said.

On June 8, Culpepper left about an hour into a practice after he was told he would not be allowed to participate in team drills during a team meeting.

"What happened yesterday in the team meeting and on the field was unfair to both me and my teammates," Culpepper said.

Culpepper stated the NFL Players Association legal department is reviewing the situation.

Cameron said negotiations could continue into training camp.

"That's cool, but I came to the realization that right now all that I am going to do is come here, work out and run, continue to get myself as healthy as I can, and in the best physical shape I can," Culpepper said.

After being traded to Miami in March 2006, Culpepper restructured the 10-year contract he signed with Minnesota in 2003.

"We want to be respectful to him and his family, but at the same time understanding he is a player under contract here who was compensated significantly a year ago for the amount that he played," Cameron said.

Culpepper started the first four games last season, before being hampered by knee problems that caused him to miss the rest of the season. He passed for 929 yards and two touchdowns while suffering three interceptions and 21 sacks.

AP NEWS

The Associated Press News Service