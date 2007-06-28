Dolphins cut DT Evans following arrest

MIAMI (June 28, 2007) -- Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Fred Evans, arrested over the weekend for refusing to leave a taxi on South Beach and for fighting with officers, was released by the team.
Evans played in one game as a rookie last season with the Dolphins.
Police twice used a Taser gun June 23 on Evans in an attempt to subdue the 6-foot-4, 305-pound player, according to the arrest report. Officers said they asked Evans to leave the taxi and, after he refused, they attempted to put him in handcuffs. He allegedly resisted, leading to the scuffle.
Evans was charged with multiple counts of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting with violence, along with single counts of disorderly intoxication and trespassing. One officer was allegedly bitten on the wrist, and a female officer sustained scrapes on her left knee, police said.
"We will not condone this type of behavior," Dolphins coach Cam Cameron said in a statement released June 23. "I assure everyone it will be dealt with seriously."