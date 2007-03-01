Dolphins release three players

DAVIE, Fla. (March 1, 2007) -- The Miami Dolphins released offensive linemen Seth McKinney and Bennie Anderson, one day before the NFL's free agency period begins.
McKinney started 29 games at center for the Dolphins in the 2004 and 2005 seasons, but underwent surgery last August to repair a neck disc and was eventually put on injured reserve, ending his 2006 season.
McKinney was being slotted to play right guard for Miami in 2006; one of his replacements, Anderson, tore his left triceps tendon in September and also missed the rest of the year.
The Dolphins waived wide receiver Eric Kimble.