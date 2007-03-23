Official website of the New England Patriots

Dolphins sign Hakim, Liwienski; re-sign Denney

Mar 23, 2007 at 01:00 AM

MIAMI (March 23, 2007) -- The Miami Dolphins signed wide receiver Az-Zahir Hakim and guard Chris Liwienski as unrestricted free agents, and re-signed long snapper John Denney to a one-year contract.

The 29-year-old Hakim was a fourth-round draft choice of the Rams in 1998 and has played with St. Louis, Detroit, New Orleans, and most recently San Diego. He has 316 career receptions for 4,191 yards and 28 touchdowns. He returned 165 punts for a 10.7-yard average, including three for touchdowns.

The 31-year-old Liwienski was a seventh-round draft choice of Detroit in 1998 but was released before the season and subsequently signed by the Vikings, where he played until 2005. He has appeared in 110 regular-season games, including 80 starts. He has started at left guard, right guard and right tackle. He most recently played for Arizona.

