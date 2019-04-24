Don Banks' 2019 NFL Mock Draft 4.0

The time for talking and projection is almost over, and mercifully the picking is about to begin. In our attempt to mock out the first-round events that will transpire in Nashville Thursday night, we still have no definitive clarity on how the top of the draft will unfold. Will it be Heisman-winning quarterback Kyler Murray of Oklahoma at No. 1, or will the poker-faced Cardinals seemingly call the first reverse of the Kliff Kingsbury coaching era and take a defensive prospect first overall?

A quick reminder: A quarterback has been selected No. 1 three times in the past four drafts, seven times in the past decade, and 15 times in the 20 years since the Colts made Peyton Manning their No. 1 pick in 1998. So history favors Arizona doing the expected and starting over at the game's most pivotal position for the second time in two seasons. But it's still not a lock, and we don't mean the first-round passing prospect who happened to play at Missouri.

In the end, I found room for four quarterbacks in the first round, but only two in the top half of the draft, with two more in the lower half. We tend to remember drafts by their quarterback class, but if anything, this year's draft deserves to be much more celebrated for its ridiculously deep defensive line position, particularly in terms of pass rushers. Maybe this year the guys who chase the quarterbacks will out-shine the quarterbacks when it comes to the draft's first round.