Double duty a snap for Cardona; 11/11 notes

White place, White time

With Dion Lewis now out for the season with a left knee injury, the task of filling his running back role in the Patriots offense could very well fall to second-year man James White, who has been mostly a spectator thus far in 2015 as he was in his rookie campaign.

This week's opponent offers White an opportunity to face the man behind whom he toiled last season – Shane Vereen, who's now a member of the Giants.

"I learned a lot. Shane's a complete running back," White told reporters. "[He can] pass protect, catch the ball, run. I learned a lot from him on and off the field."

One area where Lewis was particularly strong, despite his diminutive size, was in pass protection for QB Tom Brady.

"Oh, it's very important," White agreed, "for any back on the field. It's always going to come up. So, you're not going to be out there unless you can do it. I did it a lot in college, so, it wasn't a big learning curve for me."

Practice Report

The Patriots held a rare Wednesday walkthrough practice, perhaps because it's midseason and the injury list is beginning to grow.

OL Sebastian Vollmer did not attend just three days after suffering a concussion against the Redskins. Neither did LB Jamie Collins, who didn't play against Washington due to an illness. OL Marcus Cannon (toe) and rookie OL Tre' Jackson (left knee) also did not take part as they continue to nurse their respective injuries.