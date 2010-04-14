Draft Prospect Notes: Defensive Backs

Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted. </td> </tr> <tr> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr bordercolor="#d4d0c8" bgcolor="#cccccc"> <td>**Pos.**</td> <td>**Rank**</td> <td>**Player**</td> <td>**School**</td> <td>**Ht.**</td> <td>**Wt.**</td> <td>**40**</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**FS**</td> <td>**1**</td> <td>**[Eric Berry](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)***</td> <td>**Tennessee**</td> <td>**6-0**</td> <td>**211**</td> <td>**4.40**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Breaks like a CB. Plays run. Can hit. High points ball. Great all-around athlete. Dangerous INT returns. College FB's Ed Reed, but can he do it in the NFL? [Erik Scalavino] . Comfortable making plays anywhere on the field, both against the pass and the run; excellent speed and elusiveness on INT returns.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**FS**</td> <td>**2**</td> <td>**[Morgan Burnett](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)***</td> <td>**Georgia Tech**</td> <td>**6-1**</td> <td>**210**</td> <td>**4.54**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] 14 INTs. Hight points ball. Very active. Plays run too. Top-end speed?. [Erik Scalavino] . Not an impressive highlight reel; can play special teams, too, which may help his stock.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**FS**</td> <td>**3**</td> <td>**[Nate Allen](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)**</td> <td>**South Florida**</td> <td>**6-1**</td> <td>**207**</td> <td>**4.50**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Plays run and pass well. Versatile. Good rep on and off field. Solid tackler. Right place, right time. May not be an elite athlete, but a solid all-around prospect. [Erik Scalavino] . Solid tackler; looks to make the play first, the big play second. Sleeper to watch.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**FS**</td> <td>**4**</td> <td>**[Taylor Mays](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)**</td> <td>**USC**</td> <td>**6-3**</td> <td>**230**</td> <td>**4.31**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Looks for big hit. Doesn't hit as big as his size. Not elite in coverage. Playmaker? Doesn't always wrap. [Erik Scalavino] . Hits hard, but not a great tackler; measureables are there, but they don't necessarily translate on the field.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**FS**</td> <td>**5**</td> <td>**[Major Wright](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)***</td> <td>**Florida**</td> <td>**6-0**</td> <td>**206**</td> <td>**4.4**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Hits. Makes plays. Phyiscal. Tough. SS? [Erik Scalavino] . Opportunistic, both on defense and special teams.</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7"> **THE REST:**</td> </tr> <tr bgcolor="#cccccc"> <td>**Pos.**</td> <td>**Rank**</td> <td>**Player**</td> <td>**School**</td> <td>**Ht.**</td> <td>**Wt.**</td> <td>**40**</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**FS**</td> <td> </td> <td>**[Kam Chancellor](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)**</td> <td>**Virginia Tech**</td> <td>**6-3**</td> <td>**231**</td> <td>**4.62**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Versatile athlete; CB/S/Rover type. Fills well on run. Some range. Roy Williams LB hybrid type. [Erik Scalavino] . Good, hard tackler; solid centerfielder; decent overall; could be a good mid-round pick.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**FS**</td> <td> </td> <td>**Terrell Skinner**</td> <td>**Maryland**</td> <td>**6-2**</td> <td>**214**</td> <td>**4.59**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] 6-9 wingspan. Project with upside. Not great hitter or tackler. [Erik Scalavino] Insufficient footage.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**FS**</td> <td> </td> <td>**Robert Johnson**</td> <td>**Utah**</td> <td>**6-2**</td> <td>**203**</td> <td>**4.56**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Great shuttles at Pro Day. Ball hawk. Lanky build. Can jump for ball. Long strides. Doesn't seem to be elite athlete. Good speed and can hit a bit [Erik Scalavino] . Lanky, but athletic and quick; usually puts himself in the right position to make plays.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**FS**</td> <td> </td> <td>**Nick Polk**</td> <td>**Indiana**</td> <td>**5-11**</td> <td>**219**</td> <td>**4.54**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Insert Comments. [Erik Scalavino] Insert Comments.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**FS**</td> <td> </td> <td>**Robert Vaughn**</td> <td>**Connecticut**</td> <td>**6-0**</td> <td>**197**</td> <td>**4.68**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Not much tape. From North Attleboro, Mass. [Erik Scalavino] Not a whole lot of footage to evaluate, but certainly looks the part.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**FS**</td> <td> </td> <td>**Van Eskridge**</td> <td>**East Carolina**</td> <td>**6-0**</td> <td>**194**</td> <td>**4.63**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**FS**</td> <td> </td> <td>**Brad Phillips**</td> <td>**Northwestern**</td> <td>**6-2**</td> <td>**215**</td> <td>**4.65**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**FS**</td> <td> </td> <td>**Kendrick Lewis**</td> <td>**Mississippi**</td> <td>**5-11**</td> <td>**195**</td> <td>**4.59**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**FS**</td> <td> </td> <td>**Josh Pinkard**</td> <td>**USC**</td> <td>**6-1**</td> <td>**215**</td> <td>**4.58**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**FS**</td> <td> </td> <td>**Randy Phillips**</td> <td>**Miami**</td> <td>**6-0**</td> <td>**210**</td> <td>**4.59**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**FS**</td> <td> </td> <td>**Jeromy Miles**</td> <td>**Massachusetts**</td> <td>**6-2**</td> <td>**215**</td> <td>**4.57**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**FS**</td> <td> </td> <td>**Shann Schillinger**</td> <td>**Montana**</td> <td>**6-0**</td> <td>**199**</td> <td>**4.43**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted. </td> </tr> <tr> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr bgcolor="#cccccc"> <td>**Pos.**</td> <td>**Rank**</td> <td>**Player**</td> <td>**School**</td> <td>**Ht.**</td> <td>**Wt.**</td> <td>**40**</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**SS**</td> <td>**1**</td> <td>**[Chad Jones](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)***</td> <td>**LSU**</td> <td>**6-2**</td> <td>**221**</td> <td>**4.59**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] PR. All-around athlete. Aggressive. Tackles with meaning. . [Erik Scalavino] . A head-hunter who doesn't always go for the sure tackle; often hurts himself trying to make a big hit; has punt return ability.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**SS**</td> <td>**2**</td> <td>**[T.J. Ward](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)**</td> <td>**Oregon**</td> <td>**5-11**</td> <td>**211**</td> <td>**4.56**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] big hitter. Former CB. Multiple knee injuries. Closes well. Good tackler. [Erik Scalavino] . Could be a notch better than last year's Oregon safety prospect (Pat Chung).</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**SS**</td> <td>**3**</td> <td>**Darrell Stuckey**</td> <td>**Kansas**</td> <td>**6-0**</td> <td>**205**</td> <td>**4.46**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Quick. Hard hitter. Decent athlete. Missile. Great closing speed. Interesting prospect. [Erik Scalavino] . Aggressive, physical player, and a solid tackler to boot; does the job well overall; perhaps the best up-side of this year's SS group.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**SS**</td> <td>**4**</td> <td>**[Larry Asante](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)**</td> <td>**Nebraska**</td> <td>**6-0**</td> <td>**211**</td> <td>**4.56**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Scrappy and smart. Nicknames self "The Assassin." Hard hitter. Decent athlete. Speed? Puts helmet on ball. [Erik Scalavino] . Average at best.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**SS**</td> <td>**5**</td> <td>**[Reshad Jones](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)***</td> <td>**Georgia**</td> <td>**6-1**</td> <td>**215**</td> <td>**4.51**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Bit hits. Ball hawk. Consistency? Doesn't wrap. Goes for hit vs pass but solid tackler in run game. Pretty good athlete. [Erik Scalavino] . Secure tackler and a hard hitter; great size for the position.</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7"> **THE REST:**</td> </tr> <tr bgcolor="#cccccc"> <td>**Pos.**</td> <td>**Rank**</td> <td>**Player**</td> <td>**School**</td> <td>**Ht.**</td> <td>**Wt.**</td> <td>**40**</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**SS**</td> <td> </td> <td>**[Myron Rolle](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)**</td> <td>**Florida State**</td> <td>**6-2**</td> <td>**217**</td> <td>**4.59**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Sure, face-up tackler. Good overall athletic package. Tank Williams type. Smart. (Duh!). [Erik Scalavino] . Not a ton of highlights, but appears solid overall.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**SS**</td> <td> </td> <td>**[Harry Coleman](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)**</td> <td>**LSU**</td> <td>**6-2**</td> <td>**211**</td> <td>**4.56**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Played some OLB. Good open field tackler. Natural Special teamer. Sticks nose in. Blitzes some. Physical. . [Erik Scalavino] . Knack for making plays in opposing backfields; good tackling technique; solid vs. the run</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**SS**</td> <td> </td> <td>**Kurt Coleman**</td> <td>**Ohio State**</td> <td>**5-10**</td> <td>**187**</td> <td>**4.57**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**SS**</td> <td> </td> <td>**Kyle McCarthy**</td> <td>**Notre Dame**</td> <td>**6-0**</td> <td>**203**</td> <td>**4.58**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**SS**</td> <td> </td> <td>**Barry Church**</td> <td>**Toledo**</td> <td>**6-2**</td> <td>**217**</td> <td>**4.56**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**SS**</td> <td> </td> <td>**Justin Woodall**</td> <td>**Alabama**</td> <td>**6-1**</td> <td>**218**</td> <td>**4.64**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**SS**</td> <td> </td> <td>**Darian Stewart**</td> <td>**South Carolina**</td> <td>**5-11**</td> <td>**216**</td> <td>**4.6**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**SS**</td> <td> </td> <td>**Aaron Webster**</td> <td>**Cincinnati**</td> <td>**6-2**</td> <td>**211**</td> <td>**4.54**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**SS**</td> <td> </td> <td>**Cody Grimm**</td> <td>**Virginia Tech**</td> <td>**5-11**</td> <td>**210**</td> <td>**4.68**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**SS**</td> <td> </td> <td>**Jon Amaya**</td> <td>**Nevada**</td> <td>**6-1**</td> <td>**190**</td> <td>**4.46**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**SS**</td> <td> </td> <td>**Andre Sexton**</td> <td>**Oklahoma State**</td> <td>**6-0**</td> <td>**224**</td> <td>**4.58**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**SS**</td> <td> </td> <td>**Dorian Porch**</td> <td>**Virginia Tech**</td> <td>**5-10**</td> <td>**209**</td> <td>**4.43**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**SS**</td> <td> </td> <td>**Stevie Brown**</td> <td>**Michigan**</td> <td>**5-11**</td> <td>**211**</td> <td>**4.53**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**SS**</td> <td> </td> <td>**Quinton Andrews**</td> <td>**North Alabama**</td> <td>**5-11**</td> <td>**215**</td> <td>**4.52**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td> </tr> <tr> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> </tbody>