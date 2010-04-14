Draft Prospect Notes: Defensive Backs

|Pos.
|1
|Joe Haden
|Florida
|5-11
|193
|4.52
|Notes: [Andy Hart] 40 starts in three years. Makes plays and catches the ball well. Hits and blitzes a little bit. Best in class or truly elite? [Erik Scalavino] Aggressive; takes chances and often wins; very quick break on the ball; gets a lot of "easy" INTs as well.
|2
|Earl Thomas
|Texas
|5-10
|195
|4.45
|Notes: [Andy Hart] S? Only two years. Very good FB speed. [Erik Scalavino] Makes good adjustments on the fly; has playmaking ability, but will probably be converted to safety in the NFL.
|3
|Kyle Wilson
|Boise State
|5-10
|194
|4.43
|Notes: [Andy Hart] SR Bowl riser. Strong, 25 reps. Not afraid to tackle. Playmaker. WAC challenge?. [Erik Scalavino] OK overall, not great in any one area.
|4
|Devin McCourty
|Rutgers
|5-11
|193
|4.38
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Fast and quick. Lets WR get deep at times. Good SB and Combine. KR. Plays run. Zone guy. Physical. [Erik Scalavino] Poor footage quality … nothing showing him vs the pass.
|5
|Kareem Jackson
|Alabama
|5-11
|196
|4.4
|Notes: [Andy Hart] 3 year starter. Press corner. From pro scheme. Uses hands well. Not elite FB speed. Gets beat deep. Surrounded by a lot of talent. Willing in run support. [Erik Scalavino] Another Patriots-style player, especially with his Saban roots; good football speed; great anticipation to make INTs.
* THE REST:
|Patrick Robinson
|Florida State
|5-11
|190
|4.46
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Lacks consistency. Daring and confident. Not smooth. Good athlete. [Erik Scalavino] Tough, athletic player with good instincts.
|Dominique Franks
|Oklahoma
|5-11
|194
|4.46
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Good size/speed. PR. Makes some mental errors. Boom or bust type. [Erik Scalavino] Instinctive; great size/speed combo; would be a good fit in Pats defense.
|Brandon Ghee
|Wake Forest
|6-0
|189
|4.45
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.
|Javier Arenas
|Alabama
|5-9
|197
|4.6
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Dynamic PR, 7 TDs. Nickle or slot guy? Zone. Solid tackler, playmaker. A gamer. [Erik Scalavino] .Reminds me of Ellis Hobbs, both as a defender and special teamer; doesn't switch the ball to the proper hand during kick returns.
|Alterraun Verner
|UCLA
|5-10
|189
|4.52
|Notes: [Andy Hart] 13 INTS, 5 TDs. Good instincts. Pure speed? Little stiff in change of direction. Good tackler. Randall Gay look -- ugly but makes plays. [Erik Scalavino] Highlights included a ton of INTs, but most came on bad throws from the QB, not good adjustments by Verner.
|Walter Thurmond
|Oregon
|5-11
|189
|4.53
|Notes: [Andy Hart] ACL. 4 year starter. More production than guys like Chung and Byrd. KOR at times. Playmaker, though mis-times his leap at times. Decent breaks on ball. [Erik Scalavino] .Makes good adjustments while the ball's in the air; solid overall player.
|Perrish Cox
|Oklahoma State
|6-0
|195
|4.58
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Lot of maturity and character issues. Good frame. Not afraid to tackle, plays physical style. Goes up and plays the ball. [Erik Scalavino] .Decent return skills, but a sloppy tackler lowers his overall grade.
|Jerome Murphy
|South Florida
|6-0
|196
|4.5
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Wiry, but a big hitter. Zone player. Long arms. S? Uses his length but doesn't play overly fast. [Erik Scalavino] .Scant footage, but seems to have a nose for the ball and a knack for the INT.
|Amari Spievey
|Iowa
|6-0
|190
|4.53
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.
|Donovan Warren
|Michigan
|6-0
|185
|4.42
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.
|Akwasi Owusu-Ansah
|Indiana (PA)
|6-1
|205
|4.48
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Insert Comments. [Erik Scalavino] .Impressive Combine interview. Big body that likes to play press coverage; could be a sleeper Patriots pick.
|Syd'Quan Thompson
|California
|5-9
|186
|4.62
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Small. Slow. PR, but not explosive in that role. Not afraid of run. [Erik Scalavino] .Shifty punt returner; can blitz the QB off the corner; not a great tackler; not many INTs either.
|Trevard Lindley
|Kentucky
|5-11
|183
|4.51
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Consistent cover corner. Poor SB. Had some injuries. Fights for ball well. [Erik Scalavino] .Physical player who fights for the ball; usually in position to make plays.
|Joshua Moore
|Kansas State
|5-11
|188
|4.5
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Boundry CB. Good change of direction. Decent breaks and goes after ball. Shifty little guy. Not afraid of contact. Pretty smooth hips. [Erik Scalavino] .Hustles to make a play vs the run or the pass; decent overall skill set.
|Chris Cook
|Virginia
|6-2
|212
|4.54
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.
|Myron Lewis
|Vanderbilt
|6-2
|205
|4.52
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.
|Brian Jackson
|Oklahoma
|6-1
|202
|4.65
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Good size. Phyiscal. S? Not quick. Press corner. Looks slow. Trails a lot of WRs. Lucky. Bad throw INTs. [Erik Scalavino] .Right-place-right-time kind of playmaker.
|Jamar Wall
|Texas Tech
|5-10
|204
|4.52
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Zone guy. Stocky build. Big hitter. Speed? Head hunter. Not fluid in lower body. Easy INTs. [Erik Scalavino] .Limited footage, but showed flashes of ability.
|Devin Ross
|Arizona
|5-10
|184
|4.64
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Scouting report is that he doesn't make big, key play. Plays the run and solid tackler. [Erik Scalavino] . Excellent form tackler. Could be a late-round sleeper.
|Stephan Virgil
|Virginia Tech
|5-11
|183
|4.75
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Lot SPT experience. Lacks top end speed. Decent vs. run. [Erik Scalavino] .Special teams coverage and return skills; very aggressive vs. the run, though questionable vs the pass.
|Sherrick McManis
|Northwestern
|5-11
|189
|4.48
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.
|Chris Hawkins
|LSU
|6-0
|187
|4.43
|Notes: [Andy Hart] Lackluster Sr year. Great work ethic and measurables, but not a great player. Benched at times. [Erik Scalavino] .Decent in most areas, not great in any.
|Patrick Stoudamire
|Western Illinois
|5-10
|207
|4.49
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.
|Chris Chancellor
|Clemson
|5-9
|177
|4.48
|Notes: [Andy Hart] 9 INTs. Short. Fights for ball. Goes after it. Decent hits for size. [Erik Scalavino] . Scrappy, but not a consistent playmaker.
|A.J. Wallace
|Penn State
|6-0
|195
|4.43
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.
|A.J. Jefferson
|Fresno State
|6-0
|190
|4.45
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.
|Robert McClain
|Connecticut
|5-9
|198
|4.58**
|Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.
<tr>
<td>**FS**</td>
<td>**1**</td>
<td>**[Eric Berry](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)***</td>
<td>**Tennessee**</td>
<td>**6-0**</td>
<td>**211**</td>
<td>**4.40**</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Breaks like a CB. Plays run. Can hit. High points ball. Great all-around athlete. Dangerous INT returns. College FB's Ed Reed, but can he do it in the NFL? [Erik Scalavino] . Comfortable making plays anywhere on the field, both against the pass and the run; excellent speed and elusiveness on INT returns.</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>**FS**</td>
<td>**2**</td>
<td>**[Morgan Burnett](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)***</td>
<td>**Georgia Tech**</td>
<td>**6-1**</td>
<td>**210**</td>
<td>**4.54**</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] 14 INTs. Hight points ball. Very active. Plays run too. Top-end speed?. [Erik Scalavino] . Not an impressive highlight reel; can play special teams, too, which may help his stock.</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>**FS**</td>
<td>**3**</td>
<td>**[Nate Allen](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)**</td>
<td>**South Florida**</td>
<td>**6-1**</td>
<td>**207**</td>
<td>**4.50**</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Plays run and pass well. Versatile. Good rep on and off field. Solid tackler. Right place, right time. May not be an elite athlete, but a solid all-around prospect. [Erik Scalavino] . Solid tackler; looks to make the play first, the big play second. Sleeper to watch.</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>**FS**</td>
<td>**4**</td>
<td>**[Taylor Mays](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)**</td>
<td>**USC**</td>
<td>**6-3**</td>
<td>**230**</td>
<td>**4.31**</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Looks for big hit. Doesn't hit as big as his size. Not elite in coverage. Playmaker? Doesn't always wrap. [Erik Scalavino] . Hits hard, but not a great tackler; measureables are there, but they don't necessarily translate on the field.</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>**FS**</td>
<td>**5**</td>
<td>**[Major Wright](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)***</td>
<td>**Florida**</td>
<td>**6-0**</td>
<td>**206**</td>
<td>**4.4**</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Hits. Makes plays. Phyiscal. Tough. SS? [Erik Scalavino] . Opportunistic, both on defense and special teams.</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>**[Kam Chancellor](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)**</td>
<td>**Virginia Tech**</td>
<td>**6-3**</td>
<td>**231**</td>
<td>**4.62**</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Versatile athlete; CB/S/Rover type. Fills well on run. Some range. Roy Williams LB hybrid type. [Erik Scalavino] . Good, hard tackler; solid centerfielder; decent overall; could be a good mid-round pick.</td>
</tr>
<td>**Terrell Skinner**</td>
<td>**Maryland**</td>
<td>**6-2**</td>
<td>**214**</td>
<td>**4.59**</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] 6-9 wingspan. Project with upside. Not great hitter or tackler. [Erik Scalavino] Insufficient footage.</td>
</tr>
<td>**Robert Johnson**</td>
<td>**Utah**</td>
<td>**6-2**</td>
<td>**203**</td>
<td>**4.56**</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Great shuttles at Pro Day. Ball hawk. Lanky build. Can jump for ball. Long strides. Doesn't seem to be elite athlete. Good speed and can hit a bit [Erik Scalavino] . Lanky, but athletic and quick; usually puts himself in the right position to make plays.</td>
</tr>
<td>**Nick Polk**</td>
<td>**Indiana**</td>
<td>**5-11**</td>
<td>**219**</td>
<td>**4.54**</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Insert Comments. [Erik Scalavino] Insert Comments.</td>
</tr>
<td>**Robert Vaughn**</td>
<td>**Connecticut**</td>
<td>**6-0**</td>
<td>**197**</td>
<td>**4.68**</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Not much tape. From North Attleboro, Mass. [Erik Scalavino] Not a whole lot of footage to evaluate, but certainly looks the part.</td>
</tr>
<td>**Van Eskridge**</td>
<td>**East Carolina**</td>
<td>**6-0**</td>
<td>**194**</td>
<td>**4.63**</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td>
</tr>
<td>**Brad Phillips**</td>
<td>**Northwestern**</td>
<td>**6-2**</td>
<td>**215**</td>
<td>**4.65**</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td>
</tr>
<td>**Kendrick Lewis**</td>
<td>**Mississippi**</td>
<td>**5-11**</td>
<td>**195**</td>
<td>**4.59**</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td>
</tr>
<td>**Josh Pinkard**</td>
<td>**USC**</td>
<td>**6-1**</td>
<td>**215**</td>
<td>**4.58**</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td>
</tr>
<td>**Randy Phillips**</td>
<td>**Miami**</td>
<td>**6-0**</td>
<td>**210**</td>
<td>**4.59**</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td>
</tr>
<td>**Jeromy Miles**</td>
<td>**Massachusetts**</td>
<td>**6-2**</td>
<td>**215**</td>
<td>**4.57**</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td>
</tr>
<td>**Shann Schillinger**</td>
<td>**Montana**</td>
<td>**6-0**</td>
<td>**199**</td>
<td>**4.43**</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.
<td>**[Chad Jones](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)***</td>
<td>**LSU**</td>
<td>**6-2**</td>
<td>**221**</td>
<td>**4.59**</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] PR. All-around athlete. Aggressive. Tackles with meaning. . [Erik Scalavino] . A head-hunter who doesn't always go for the sure tackle; often hurts himself trying to make a big hit; has punt return ability.</td>
</tr>
<td>**[T.J. Ward](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)**</td>
<td>**Oregon**</td>
<td>**5-11**</td>
<td>**211**</td>
<td>**4.56**</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] big hitter. Former CB. Multiple knee injuries. Closes well. Good tackler. [Erik Scalavino] . Could be a notch better than last year's Oregon safety prospect (Pat Chung).</td>
</tr>
<td>**Darrell Stuckey**</td>
<td>**Kansas**</td>
<td>**6-0**</td>
<td>**205**</td>
<td>**4.46**</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Quick. Hard hitter. Decent athlete. Missile. Great closing speed. Interesting prospect. [Erik Scalavino] . Aggressive, physical player, and a solid tackler to boot; does the job well overall; perhaps the best up-side of this year's SS group.</td>
</tr>
<td>**[Larry Asante](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)**</td>
<td>**Nebraska**</td>
<td>**6-0**</td>
<td>**211**</td>
<td>**4.56**</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Scrappy and smart. Nicknames self "The Assassin." Hard hitter. Decent athlete. Speed? Puts helmet on ball. [Erik Scalavino] . Average at best.</td>
</tr>
<td>**[Reshad Jones](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)***</td>
<td>**Georgia**</td>
<td>**6-1**</td>
<td>**215**</td>
<td>**4.51**</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Bit hits. Ball hawk. Consistency? Doesn't wrap. Goes for hit vs pass but solid tackler in run game. Pretty good athlete. [Erik Scalavino] . Secure tackler and a hard hitter; great size for the position.</td>
</tr>
<td>**[Myron Rolle](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)**</td>
<td>**Florida State**</td>
<td>**6-2**</td>
<td>**217**</td>
<td>**4.59**</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Sure, face-up tackler. Good overall athletic package. Tank Williams type. Smart. (Duh!). [Erik Scalavino] . Not a ton of highlights, but appears solid overall.</td>
</tr>
<td>**[Harry Coleman](/media-center/videos/latest-videos.html)**</td>
<td>**LSU**</td>
<td>**6-2**</td>
<td>**211**</td>
<td>**4.56**</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] Played some OLB. Good open field tackler. Natural Special teamer. Sticks nose in. Blitzes some. Physical. . [Erik Scalavino] . Knack for making plays in opposing backfields; good tackling technique; solid vs. the run</td>
</tr>
<td>**Kurt Coleman**</td>
<td>**Ohio State**</td>
<td>**5-10**</td>
<td>**187**</td>
<td>**4.57**</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td>
</tr>
<td>**Kyle McCarthy**</td>
<td>**Notre Dame**</td>
<td>**6-0**</td>
<td>**203**</td>
<td>**4.58**</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td>
</tr>
<td>**Barry Church**</td>
<td>**Toledo**</td>
<td>**6-2**</td>
<td>**217**</td>
<td>**4.56**</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td>
</tr>
<td>**Justin Woodall**</td>
<td>**Alabama**</td>
<td>**6-1**</td>
<td>**218**</td>
<td>**4.64**</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td>
</tr>
<td>**Darian Stewart**</td>
<td>**South Carolina**</td>
<td>**5-11**</td>
<td>**216**</td>
<td>**4.6**</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td>
</tr>
<td>**Aaron Webster**</td>
<td>**Cincinnati**</td>
<td>**6-2**</td>
<td>**211**</td>
<td>**4.54**</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td>
</tr>
<td>**Cody Grimm**</td>
<td>**Virginia Tech**</td>
<td>**5-11**</td>
<td>**210**</td>
<td>**4.68**</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td>
</tr>
<td>**Jon Amaya**</td>
<td>**Nevada**</td>
<td>**6-1**</td>
<td>**190**</td>
<td>**4.46**</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td>
</tr>
<td>**Andre Sexton**</td>
<td>**Oklahoma State**</td>
<td>**6-0**</td>
<td>**224**</td>
<td>**4.58**</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td>
</tr>
<td>**Dorian Porch**</td>
<td>**Virginia Tech**</td>
<td>**5-10**</td>
<td>**209**</td>
<td>**4.43**</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td>
</tr>
<td>**Stevie Brown**</td>
<td>**Michigan**</td>
<td>**5-11**</td>
<td>**211**</td>
<td>**4.53**</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td>
</tr>
<td>**Quinton Andrews**</td>
<td>**North Alabama**</td>
<td>**5-11**</td>
<td>**215**</td>
<td>**4.52**</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Andy Hart] No Comments Posted. [Erik Scalavino] No Comments Posted.</td>
</tr>
