Dragons surging towards record

One week after clinching a spot in the 2001 World Bowl, wide receiver Tony Simmons and cornerback Sean Morey hope to help Barcelona maintain its hot play this weekend.

The Dragons are 7-1 and have a shot to equal the best-ever record in NFL Europe history. If Barcelona can win at home against the Scottish Claymores Saturday and at Frankfurt in Week 10, it will match the 9-1 record achieved by both the 1991 London Monarchs and 1995 Amsterdam Admirals. Such a scenario is quite likely because the Claymores have not won a road game this season, and the Galaxy are 2-6 and in last place.

Simmons and Morey have both played major roles in the Dragons success. Through eight games Simmons has 30 catches for 523 yards and a league-leading seven touchdowns. Morey is second on the team with 31 tackles and has two passes defensed and one interception. He is also handling kick return duties and has four special teams tackles and three blocked kicks.

Fellow Patriot Tony George will be looking to finish the year on a high note with Frankfurt. The Galaxy plays reigning champion Rhein Sunday with a chance to put a cramp in the Fire's bid for the World Bowl. Rhein is one of three teams tied for second place with a 4-4 record. Frankfurt lost the first meeting between the teams, but George posted seven tackles in the game. For the year he is fifth on the team with 33 tackles, and he also has four passes defensed and three sacks.

Time Change