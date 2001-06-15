Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu May 04 - 03:45 PM | Tue May 09 - 11:55 AM

Connecting the Dots That Made First-Rounder Christian Gonzalez a Perfect Patriot

Patriots Draft Recap: Days 2 and 3

From Draft to Pats: A Fresh Face at Gillette Stadium

Vrabel grateful for Hall of Fame induction, reflects on Patriots career

One-on-One with Christian Gonzalez

Mike Vrabel Press Conference 5/4: "I would've never dreamt of something like this"

Mike Gesicki Press Conference 5/4: "I have a ton of respect for the way things are run around here"

Film Review: Are the Patriots Evolving at Linebacker With the Selection of Marte Mapu?

Robert Kraft Has A Very Special Announcement

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

Connecting the Patriots 2023 draft class

JuJu Smith-Schuster Talks First Impressions of New Home With the Patriots

Film Review: Are Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas Diamonds in the Rough for the Patriots?

Patriots Mailbag: What Does the Pats Draft Mean for Futures of Kyle Dugger, Josh Uche, and Mike Onwenu?

Film Review: Patriots First-Rounder Christian Gonzalez Has the Makings of a Shutdown Corner

Reports: Patriots undrafted rookie roundup

Recapping Day 3 of the NFL Draft

Analysis: Breaking Down Every Selection for the Patriots in the 2023 NFL Draft

'23 Draft Day 3: Pats tack to offense, special teams

Matt Groh Press Conference 4/29: "The opportunity is yours, it's up to you to make the most of it"

Dragons surging towards record

One week after clinching a spot in the 2001 World Bowl, wide receiver Tony Simmons and cornerback Sean Morey hope to help Barcelona maintain its hot play this weekend.

Jun 15, 2001 at 05:33 AM

One week after clinching a spot in the 2001 World Bowl, wide receiver Tony Simmons and cornerback Sean Morey hope to help Barcelona maintain its hot play this weekend.

The Dragons are 7-1 and have a shot to equal the best-ever record in NFL Europe history. If Barcelona can win at home against the Scottish Claymores Saturday and at Frankfurt in Week 10, it will match the 9-1 record achieved by both the 1991 London Monarchs and 1995 Amsterdam Admirals. Such a scenario is quite likely because the Claymores have not won a road game this season, and the Galaxy are 2-6 and in last place.

Simmons and Morey have both played major roles in the Dragons success. Through eight games Simmons has 30 catches for 523 yards and a league-leading seven touchdowns. Morey is second on the team with 31 tackles and has two passes defensed and one interception. He is also handling kick return duties and has four special teams tackles and three blocked kicks.

Fellow Patriot Tony George will be looking to finish the year on a high note with Frankfurt. The Galaxy plays reigning champion Rhein Sunday with a chance to put a cramp in the Fire's bid for the World Bowl. Rhein is one of three teams tied for second place with a 4-4 record. Frankfurt lost the first meeting between the teams, but George posted seven tackles in the game. For the year he is fifth on the team with 33 tackles, and he also has four passes defensed and three sacks.

Time Change

The NFL announced this week a time change for New England's Week 16 contest against Miami. Originally scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 22, the game has been moved back an hour to 1:30 p.m.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Connecting the Dots That Made First-Rounder Christian Gonzalez a Perfect Patriot

The Patriots selected the Oregon cornerback with their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Film Review: Are the Patriots Evolving at Linebacker With the Selection of Marte Mapu?

Could the Patriots latest small-school draft pick bring much-needed speed to the second level of the defense?

news

Vrabel grateful for Hall of Fame induction, reflects on Patriots career

Newly elected Patriots Hall of Famer Mike Vrabel spoke with the media about the honor and reflected on a transformational eight seasons in New England.

news

Transcript: Mike Vrabel Press Conference 5/4

Patriots Hall of Fame inductee Mike Vrabel addressed the media May 4, 2023.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Connecting the Dots That Made First-Rounder Christian Gonzalez a Perfect Patriot

Film Review: Are the Patriots Evolving at Linebacker With the Selection of Marte Mapu?

Vrabel grateful for Hall of Fame induction, reflects on Patriots career

Transcript: Mike Vrabel Press Conference 5/4

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

JuJu Smith-Schuster Talks First Impressions of New Home With the Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots All Access: 2023 Draft Class

We recap the 2023 NFL Draft on this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO. Go behind the scenes in Kansas City and Foxboro with number one pick Christian Gonzalez. We sit down with Gonzalez, upon his Foxboro arrival, plus, we go into the draft room and hear from the Class of '23 over the three-day draft. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

From Draft to Pats: A Fresh Face at Gillette Stadium

Watch and follow along with Christian Gonzalez, from the moment he was selected during the 2023 NFL Draft all the way to his arrival in Foxboro.

One-on-One with Christian Gonzalez

Tamara Brown goes one on one with the Patriots First Round draft pick, Christian Gonzalez.

Patriots Draft Recap: Days 2 and 3

Check out the Patriots selections during Days 2 and 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Mike Vrabel Press Conference 5/4: "I would've never dreamt of something like this"

The 34th Patriots Hall of Fame Inductee, Mike Vrabel, addresses the media on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Mike Gesicki Press Conference 5/4: "I have a ton of respect for the way things are run around here"

Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki addresses the media at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

Meet the Patriots 2023 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

The National Football League (NFL) today announced there will be two 2023 International Games in Germany next season. The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots will make their debuts in Germany as designated teams, following the inaugural international game in Munich in 2022.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising