DT Holliday re-signs with Dolphins

MIAMI (Feb. 21, 2007) -- Defensive tackle Vonnie Holliday has signed a four-year contract to stay with the Miami Dolphins.
Holliday would have been an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and re-signing him was a priority, new coach Cam Cameron said.
"Not only has he been a major part of one of the league's top defensive units the last two years, but he also has been one of the key veteran leaders in the locker room," Cameron said in a statement. "In addition, it addresses one of our top offseason priorities, which is to retain our own players who have been productive."
Holliday started all 16 games last year and finished fourth on the team with 66 tackles, including seven sacks, which tied for third among NFL interior linemen. He helped the Dolphins rank fourth in the NFL in yards allowed.
