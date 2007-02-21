Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Nov 21 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Unfiltered Mailbag: What to expect from Patriots coming off the bye week

NFL Notes: Injuries marring NFL season

Do Your Job: Behind-the-Scenes of the Patriots Trip to Germany

Patriots All Access: Bye-Week, Behind the Scenes of Germany Trip, Jahlani Tavai 1-on-1

Patriots This Week: Colts Recap and How the Patriots are Approaching the Bye Week

Patriots Unfiltered 11/16: What Went Wrong vs. Colts, What Needs to Improve after the Bye, 1-on-1 with Ezekiel Elliott

One-on-One with Ezekiel Elliott | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

Boots on the Ground: Honoring U.S. Service Members and Gold Star families

Matthew Slater on the bye week: "Hopefully we can make the most of it"

Ten Next Gen Stats From the First Ten Patriots Games in the 2023 Season

Patriots Mailbag: Reassessing things at the bye

A Whole New Ball Game: Former Patriot Vernon Crawford Finds Success Coaching Women's Professional Football

Vote for Joe Cardona for the NFL's Salute to Service Award!

NFL Notes: Belichick ready to make at move at QB

Danke, Deutschland: Patriots fans travel near and far to welcome New England with home game atmosphere in Germany

Go Behind the Scenes with the Patriots in Frankfurt!

Patriots Release DB Jack Jones

After Further Review: How Will the Patriots Approach the Quarterback Position Following the Bye Week?

Patriots to Focus on Self-Evaluation over the Bye Week

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Colts in Germany

DT Holliday re-signs with Dolphins

Defensive tackle Vonnie Holliday has signed a four-year contract to stay with the Miami Dolphins. Holliday would have been an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and re-signing him was a priority, new coach Cam Cameron said.

Feb 21, 2007 at 01:00 AM

MIAMI (Feb. 21, 2007) -- Defensive tackle Vonnie Holliday has signed a four-year contract to stay with the Miami Dolphins.

Holliday would have been an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and re-signing him was a priority, new coach Cam Cameron said.

"Not only has he been a major part of one of the league's top defensive units the last two years, but he also has been one of the key veteran leaders in the locker room," Cameron said in a statement. "In addition, it addresses one of our top offseason priorities, which is to retain our own players who have been productive."

Holliday started all 16 games last year and finished fourth on the team with 66 tackles, including seven sacks, which tied for third among NFL interior linemen. He helped the Dolphins rank fourth in the NFL in yards allowed.

AP NEWS
The Associated Press News Service

Copyright 2007, The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/21

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
news

Unfiltered Mailbag: What to expect from Patriots coming off the bye week

With their team coming off the bye week, Patriots fans are wondering what to expect over New England's final seven games.
news

NFL Notes: Injuries marring NFL season

Several teams are dealing with injuries to key players, which is hurting the overall play around the league.
news

Watch Party im Europa-Park!

Am 03. Dezember organisieren die Patriots eine Watch Party im Europa-Park für das Heimspiel gegen die LA Chargers.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/21

Unfiltered Mailbag: What to expect from Patriots coming off the bye week

NFL Notes: Injuries marring NFL season

A Whole New Ball Game: Former Patriot Vernon Crawford Finds Success Coaching Women's Professional Football

Jonathan Jones honored at Legends Ball amid busy two weeks giving back to the community

Ten Next Gen Stats From the First Ten Patriots Games in the 2023 Season

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

David Andrews 11/21: "We've got to do better up front"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Hunter Henry 11/21: "I'm constantly trying to improve"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Jahlani Tavai 11/21: "Got to get back to our fundamentals"

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai addresses the media on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Head Coach Bill Belichick 11/21: "I've told every player to be ready to play"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Bill O'Brien 11/20: "We haven't had consistent enough execution"

Patriots offensive coordinator/quarterback's coach Bill O'Brien addresses the media on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Matthew Slater on special teams 11/20: "I think we have a number of great leaders in that room"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Monday, November 20, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising