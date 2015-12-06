Official website of the New England Patriots

Eagles shock Patriots with 35-28 win

Dec 06, 2015 at 01:53 PM
Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) --Eight days ago, the New England Patriots were thinking about an unbeaten season.

Now the defending Super Bowl champions are trying to recover from their first back-to-back losses in more than three years.

Najee Goode scored on a blocked punt, Malcolm Jenkins returned an interception 99 yards for another touchdown and Darren Sproles took a punt return all the way on Sunday before the Philadelphia Eagles held on for an improbable 35-28 victory over the Patriots.

After giving up 45 points in back-to-back games, the response from the Eagles defense and special teams was just what coach Chip Kelly needed to snap a three-game losing streak and propel Philadelphia (5-7) back into the NFC East race.

"It takes those things to win in this stadium," Kelly said, "against that coach and that quarterback."

The Patriots took a 14-0 lead before Philadelphia scored five straight touchdowns. Then New England (10-2) came back, taking advantage of an onside kick and a fumble to have a chance to tie the game in the final minute.

That's when the Patriots receivers dropped three passes in a row to turn the ball over on downs.

"Sort of had a chance there at the end. A comeback," coach Bill Belichick said unenthusiastically. "But when you give up 21 points when your defense isn't on the field, you're going to lose 98 percent of those games."

The Eagles moved into a tie for second in the division with the New York Giants, just a half-game behind Washington, which plays Dallas on Monday night.

The Patriots hold a three-game lead over the New York Jets in the AFC East. But what two weeks ago was a comfortable cushion for an undefeated team has shrunk and could, at the very least, cost New England a chance to rest its injured players for the postseason, as Belichick likes to do.

And they need it.

Just eight days removed from talk of an undefeated season, the Patriots' injuries began to take their toll. Brady was without tight end Rob Gronkowski, top receiver Julian Edelman and No. 1 running back Dion James, and playing behind a reshuffled offensive line that couldn't protect him.

"We'd love to have everybody healthy. I think everybody would love that," Brady said. "It's just not the reality at this point."

Still, the Super Bowl MVP gave them a chance.

After blowing a 14-point lead for the second straight week, the Patriots snapped out of it for a late charge in the final minutes.

Brady threw for a touchdown to make it a two-score game and then, after an onside kick, ran it in from the 1-yard line to cut it to seven points with 3 minutes left. New England's second onside kick failed, but the Patriots stripped the ball from Kenjon Barner on third down to give Brady one more chance.

But the comeback fell short when Brandon LaFell, Danny Amendola and Keshawn Martin all had passes come out of their hands in the final 34 seconds.

"You have a first-ballot Hall of Fame coach, and you have a first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback - maybe the best quarterback to ever play the game. Of course you're aware of that," Kelly said. "(But) if you spend too much time patting yourself on the back, you're going to lose focus."

Darren Sproles had 66 yards rushing, 34 receiving and 115 more on punt returns - including an 83-yard touchdown that made it 28-14 with 4:18 left in the third quarter. After missing the previous two games with a concussion and left shoulder injury, Sam Bradford completed 14 of 24 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

But the Eagles won this one with defense and special teams.

The Patriots took a 14-0 lead midway through the second quarter before deciding on the ensuing kickoff to have former rugby star Nate Ebner drop-kick the ball off. It floated behind the first line of defenders, where Seyi Ajirotutu fielded it at his 41.

It took eight plays for the Eagles to go 59 yards, with Bradford connecting with Zach Ertz from the 5 to make it 14-7.

"We threw stuff at them and they handled it," Ebner said. "They threw stuff at us that we didn't."

The Patriots had a chance to run out the clock, but Brady was sacked and New England was forced to punt with 15 seconds remaining. Ryan Allen's kick was blocked by Chris Maragos; Goode scooped it up and ran it 24 yards for the touchdown to send the teams into the break tied 14-all.

Brady had thrown just four interceptions all season, but he was charged with one when Jenkins grabbed a deflection and gave the Eagles a 21-14 lead midway through the third quarter.

When the Patriots were forced to punt on their next possession, Sproles broke free for an 83-yard touchdown.

The Patriots moved the ball thanks to a direct-snap, end-around pass to Brady that gained 36 yards - his first reception since 2001. But on the next play, Brady lobbed the ball into the end zone and it was picked off by Byron Maxwell.

Bradford led the Eagles on a 12-play drive to make it 35-14 on a 10-yard pass to Jordan Matthews.

Then the Patriots rallied.

Brady made it a 14-point game on a 14-yard pass to Scott Chandler, then the Patriots recovered an onside kick. Brady's 1-yard sneak with 3 minutes left made it 35-28.

The ensuing onside kick attempt went out of bounds, and Philadelphia ran the clock down to just over 1 minute. On third down, with a chance to run off all but 20 seconds left on the clock, Barner fumbled.

NOTES:Brady had never in four previous games against the Eagles thrown an interception. ... It was the 71st 300-yard game for Brady, third-most all time. With his 30th touchdown pass of the season, Brady has six seasons with 30 or more, joining Brett Favre, Peyton Manning and Drew Brees. ... It was Brady's first multi-interception game since the Super Bowl. . Brady was 40-8 after a loss in his career. . The Patriots were 38-4 following a loss since 2013. . Ebner attempted two onside kicks, and neither was successful. Stephen Gostkowski's one onside attempt was recovered by New England.

Game Day Photos: Eagles at Patriots - Week 13

View a collection of the best images from the Patriots regular season game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 6, 2015.

Tucker LaClair of Montpelier, Vt., throws a football while tailgating with friends in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Tucker LaClair of Montpelier, Vt., throws a football while tailgating with friends in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Will Putney wears a virtual reality viewing device while tailgating in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Will Putney wears a virtual reality viewing device while tailgating in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

David Dewsnap, of Fall River, Mass., gets his signs ready while tailgating in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
David Dewsnap, of Fall River, Mass., gets his signs ready while tailgating in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

3u5a7934.jpg
8h0e7704.jpg
8h0e7769.jpg
New England Patriots quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo, left, and Tom Brady take the field for warm ups before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo, left, and Tom Brady take the field for warm ups before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady takes the field for warm ups before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady takes the field for warm ups before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots fans wear masks of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady before an NFL football game between the Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots fans wear masks of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady before an NFL football game between the Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Students from the Boston area in the NFL PLAY 60 program are greeted by New England Patriots defensive tackle Alan Branch (97) before an NFL football game between the Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Students from the Boston area in the NFL PLAY 60 program are greeted by New England Patriots defensive tackle Alan Branch (97) before an NFL football game between the Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola takes a knee before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola takes a knee before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots defensive end Chandler Jones gestures before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots defensive end Chandler Jones gestures before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Connor Barwin (98) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Connor Barwin (98) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty (32) and linebacker Jonathan Freeny (55) tackle Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles (43) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty (32) and linebacker Jonathan Freeny (55) tackle Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles (43) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) runs against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) runs against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Patriots running back James White (28) scores a touchdown in front of Philadelphia Eagles safety Walter Thurmond (26) after catching a pass from Tom Brady during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots running back James White (28) scores a touchdown in front of Philadelphia Eagles safety Walter Thurmond (26) after catching a pass from Tom Brady during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes to tight end Scott Chandler (88) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes to tight end Scott Chandler (88) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Patriots running back James White celebrates his touchdown after catching a pass from Tom Brady during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass.(AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots running back James White celebrates his touchdown after catching a pass from Tom Brady during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass.(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) scrambles away from Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Fletcher Cox (91) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) scrambles away from Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Fletcher Cox (91) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) catches a touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) catches a touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

kdn_3667_new.jpg
kdn_3672_new.jpg
kdn_3689.jpg
kdn_3700_new.jpg
kdn_3745_new.jpg
kdn_5096.jpg
kdn_5218.jpg
kdn_5230.jpg
kdn_5260.jpg
kdn_5318_new.jpg
kdn_5323.jpg
kdn_5331_new.jpg
kdn_5355_new.jpg
kdn_5363_new.jpg
kdn_5370.jpg
kdn_5379.jpg
kdn_5403_new.jpg
kdn_5481_new.jpg
kdn_5533_new.jpg
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reacts after the Philadelphia Eagles blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reacts after the Philadelphia Eagles blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) tackles New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden (38) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) tackles New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden (38) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick studies a tablet device along the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick studies a tablet device along the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins runs past a tackle attempt by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) with a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins runs past a tackle attempt by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) with a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs along the sideline after catching a pass from Danny Amendola during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs along the sideline after catching a pass from Danny Amendola during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots tight end Scott Chandler (88) catches a touchdown pass in front of Philadelphia Eagles safety Ed Reynolds (30) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots tight end Scott Chandler (88) catches a touchdown pass in front of Philadelphia Eagles safety Ed Reynolds (30) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) rises after scoring a touchdown on a quarterback sneak during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) rises after scoring a touchdown on a quarterback sneak during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) scores a touchdown on a quarterback sneak against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) scores a touchdown on a quarterback sneak against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Patriots fans watch during the second half of an NFL football game between the Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots fans watch during the second half of an NFL football game between the Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, right, speaks to Philadelphia Eagles head coach Chip Kelly after the Eagles beat the Patriots 35-28 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, right, speaks to Philadelphia Eagles head coach Chip Kelly after the Eagles beat the Patriots 35-28 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The End Zone Militia actors fire guns after a New England Patriots score against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
The End Zone Militia actors fire guns after a New England Patriots score against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, right, and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, left, work along the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, right, and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, left, work along the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Philadelphia Eagles kicker Caleb Sturgis (6) kicks against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Philadelphia Eagles kicker Caleb Sturgis (6) kicks against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) sits on the turf after Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins' 100-yard interception return for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) sits on the turf after Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins' 100-yard interception return for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots running back James White (28) runs from Philadelphia Eagles linebackers Brandon Graham (55), Kiko Alonso (50), and safety Walter Thurmond (26) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots running back James White (28) runs from Philadelphia Eagles linebackers Brandon Graham (55), Kiko Alonso (50), and safety Walter Thurmond (26) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Patriots wide receiver Damaris Johnson runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots wide receiver Damaris Johnson runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media after losing an NFL football game to the Philadelphia Eagles 35-28, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media after losing an NFL football game to the Philadelphia Eagles 35-28, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media after losing an NFL football game to the Philadelphia Eagles 35-28, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media after losing an NFL football game to the Philadelphia Eagles 35-28, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Rupert Murdoch, the chairman and C.E.O. of News Corporation, right, shakes hands with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) before an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Rupert Murdoch, the chairman and C.E.O. of News Corporation, right, shakes hands with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) before an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Rupert Murdoch, the chairman and C.E.O. of News Corporation, right, talks with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft before an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Rupert Murdoch, the chairman and C.E.O. of News Corporation, right, talks with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft before an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

