Eagles will release veteran RB Westbrook so he can find new team

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday that they will release two-time Pro Bowl running back Brian Westbrook, who struggled to stay healthy this past season.

The salary cap is scheduled to expire March 5, barring a last-minute deal between the NFL and the players' union.

A former All-Pro, Westbrook led the league in 2007 with 2,104 yards from scrimmage. He rushed for 1,333 yards and accounted for 12 touchdowns that season.

However, Westbrook spent much of last season on the sideline. He missed eight games because of two concussions and an ankle injury and finished with just two touchdowns.

"Brian is one of the greatest Eagles of all time and he is even a better person and leader," Eagles coach Andy Reid said in a statement released by the team. "In my mind, there has not been a more versatile running back that the NFL has seen.

"I had a conversation with Brian this morning to let him know (he was being released). This is by far the most difficult part of this job. We wanted to make this move now in order to maximize Brian's chances of landing with another NFL team."

The San Diego Chargers made a similar move with LaDainian Tomlinson on Monday, releasing the star running back after nine seasons together so he could find another team.

Westbrook is the Eagles' all-time leader in yards from scrimmage (9,785). He also ranks second in rushing yards (5,995) and third in receptions (426) and total touchdowns (68).

"Brian Westbrook is one of the most electric players in the history of this franchise and is certainly also one of the most popular," Eagles chairman Jeffrey Lurie said in the statement. "He was personally one of my favorite players to watch each and every Sunday, and his playmaking abilities, leadership and values will be missed."