Edelman in the running; Thursday AM notes

]()Director of Player Personnel Nick Caseriotook Belichick's spot at the podium Thursday morning and was asked about the possibility of adding former Bills defensive end Aaron Schobel. Schobel was officially released by Buffalo and could be a candidate to bolster the Patriots pass rushing depth.

"I think this time of year, any player that gets released, we kind of go through our normal procedure and our normal process as far as evaluating the player, figuring out exactly what his skills are, how that would fit," Caserio said. "He's no different than any player that gets released this time of the year, so we'll do our due diligence here moving forward and then we'll see how it all comes together here at some point."

Caserio had no update on Derrick Burgess, who remains away from the team as he decides on his football future.

"There's really no update. We're staying in contact with Derrick, so if anything changes, once we know we'll impart that information to you folks," he said.

Status quo

There were no changes to the team's long list of players missing practice. As was the case on Wednesday, Matthew Slater, Jonathan Wilhite, Bret Lockett, Thomas Clayton, Terrence Johnson, Gary Guyton, Nick Kaczur, Myron Pryor, Ty Warren, Ron BraceandMike Wrightall missed practice. Wilhite, Clayton, Johnson, Pryor, Brace and Wright all worked out on the field in shorts.

There was cause for concern on the injury front, however. Leigh Boddenslipped awkwardly during the aforementioned pass rush drill against the running backs and appeared to injure his left hip. He was treated by the team's medical staff on the sidelines and did not return to action.

That left Darius Butlerand Devin McCourty as the first pair of corners and the youngsters took advantage. Both were around the ball and continued to play with aggressiveness and showed some physicality, particularly McCourty. Also, Terrence Wheatleygot some reps and was around the ball throughout the practice. He hasn't had many moments to shine but when he has he's taken advantage thus far in camp.

Taylor made

Veteran running back Fred Taylor has struggled at times catching the football throughout camp. He dropped another short pass Thursday morning during a two-minute drill and he dropped to the ground in disgust after the play. Taylor was asked how he handled such adversities without getting frustrated during his long career.

"I'm pissed too. You want to be as close to perfect as you can. I hate dropping a pass and I want to do everything I can to get better in that area," he said. "You want to be hard on yourself, not to the point where it carries over to the next play or the next practice but it's not the end of the world. You want to practice consistency in those areas that aren't necessarily your strong points."