Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Dec 31 | 03:55 PM - 06:00 PM

6 Keys from Patriots turnover-laden loss in Buffalo

Patriots at Bills Full Highlights | NFL Week 17

Photos: Patriots vs. Bills Week 17

Ezekiel Elliott rushes for a 6-yard touchdown vs. Buffalo Bills

Zappe unloads deep ball to Jalen Reagor for 39 yards

Demario Douglas dodges defenders for 17-yard catch and run

Bailey Zappe steps up in pocket and finds Demario Douglas for 15-yard gain

Zappe tightropes sideline during 18-yard scramble

Zappe finds Tyquan Thorton for 14-yard pass down the sideline

Alex Austin picks off Josh Allen's deep ball for key INT

Kevin Harris weaves 48 yards through Bills' defense with tremendous burst

Zappe does it himself on 17-yard TD trot

DeVante Parker climbs the ladder to reel in 16-yard pass from Zappe

Kevin Harris bursts up the middle for 15-yard rush

Can't-Miss Play: 99-YARD TD! Reagor's opening kick return goes for house call

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

One-on-One with Bailey Zappe

Patriots Gameplan: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Future, Keys to Victory vs. the Bills in Week 17

Patriots This Week: Buffalo Bills Preview and Broncos Recap

PRO Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Eight students selected as Totally Talent Search winners

After serious deliberation, Kraft Sports Productions announced the winners of the Totally Patriots Totally Talent Search today.

Jun 21, 2010 at 02:00 AM
totally_talent_search_thumb.gif

Foxborough, Mass. - After serious deliberation, Kraft Sports Productions announced the winners of the Totally Patriots Totally Talent Search today.

Eight aspiring television hosts between the ages of 16 and 21 were selected from a group of over 20 finalists who auditioned at Gillette Stadium on June 6. A panel of judges, including representatives from Kraft Sports Productions and Patriots players Rob Myers and George Bussey, helped select the winners. Each winner will return to Gillette Stadium to host two Totally Patriots shows during the 2010 NFL season.

Totally Patriots is a half hour program produced by Kraft Sports Productions (KSP) that airs on Sundays at 11 a.m. during the NFL season on WBZ-TV (Channel 4) in Boston. The program is geared toward the younger generation of Patriots fans and includes a high school team of the week feature, a music video cut to Patriots game highlights, and a science of sports segment. Each episode features two prominent Patriots players and one local school group that takes part in the interviewing process. This year will be the second season Totally Patriots will feature a talented group of fan-hosts. This year's winners are listed below.

2010 TOTALLY TALENT SEARCH WINNERS:

  • Alex Barth, Sharon, MA
  • John Fosberry, Gloucester, MA
  • Ashley Medeiros, Allston, MA
  • Hollis Moran, Lakeville, MA
  • Amanda Paglia, Newton, MA
  • Alyssa Riley, Westport, MA
  • Tyler Stanley, Nashua, NH
  • Tom Quinlan, Staten Island, NY
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Gillette Stadium Will Host the 2023 Army-Navy Game Presented by USAA for the First Time Ever This Saturday, Dec. 9

Important ticketholder information for America's Game at Gillette Stadium
news

Jonathan Jones Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors the Thursday Before Super Bowl LVIII
news

NFL Week 15 Flex Scheduling Update: Patriots vs. Chiefs Moved to Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 PM

The Week 15 Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks game will move to Monday Night Football on ESPN while the Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots matchup will be played at 1 p.m. ET on FOX, the NFL announced today. 
news

MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium to be Streamed Live on Patriots.com on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

For the 16th year, the Kraft family will provide Massachusetts high school athletes with an unforgettable championship game experience at the home of the six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots. All eight championship game will be streamed live on Patriots.com
news

32 Players Nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award; Patriots Nominate David Andrews

The 32 player nominees for the ninth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been finalized, the NFL announced today. Winner to be revealed as part of NFL Honors before Super Bowl LVIII
news

Pool Report: Nicki Jhabvala Interview with Referee Adrian Hill

PFWA Pool Reporter Nicki Jhabvala interviews Referee Adrian Hill.
news

Patriots Sign Rookie DB Alex Austin

The Patriots announced today that they have signed rookie DB Alex Austin.
news

Statement from Robert Kraft on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft has issued the following statement on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting.
news

New England Patriots & Meet Boston to Embark on Joint Mission to Germany for Patriots-Colts Game November 12

The New England Patriots are partnering to host trade and media events – as well as brand activations – in Frankfurt this fall when the Patriots host the Colts in a New England "home game" on Nov. 12, 2023.
news

Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony Moved Indoors to Cross Pavilion Due to Weather Concerns

Fans are encouraged to watch the ceremony live on TV38 in Boston and on www.patriots.com.
news

New England Patriots Announce Oliver Bierhoff as DACH Region Business Advisor

Bierhoff to aide with the organization's expansion as part of the National Football League's (NFL) Global Markets Program.
news

New England Patriots Host A Series of Fan Activations in Germany Prior to November 12 Game Vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Patriots today announced a series of fan activations surrounding the National Football League's (NFL) back-to-back games in Frankfurt, Germany, cumulating in the Patriots game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 12. The organization will celebrate with fans from the DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) region, over multiple days in preparation for both contests. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

6 Keys from Patriots turnover-laden loss in Buffalo

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Bills Week 17

Inactive Analysis: Kyle Dugger and Matthew Slater Active, Trent Brown and Hunter Henry Inactive for Patriots vs. Bills

Week 17 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bills

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bailey Zappe 12/31: "We're not putting two halves together as an entire offense"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Jalen Reagor 12/31: "The kickoff return was a testament to the guys blocking"

Patriots wide receiver Jalen Reagor addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

David Andrews 12/31: "It's hard to win when you turn the ball over four times"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Deatrich Wise 12/31: "We have great leaders on the team and that's what keeps us going"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Patriots at Bills Full Highlights | NFL Week 17

Watch full highlights from the New England Patriots NFL Week 17 game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Ezekiel Elliott rushes for a 6-yard touchdown vs. Buffalo Bills

Ezekiel Elliott rushes for a 6-yard touchdown vs. Buffalo Bills, 12/31/2023
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising