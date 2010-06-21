Eight students selected as Totally Talent Search winners

Eight aspiring television hosts between the ages of 16 and 21 were selected from a group of over 20 finalists who auditioned at Gillette Stadium on June 6. A panel of judges, including representatives from Kraft Sports Productions and Patriots players Rob Myers and George Bussey, helped select the winners. Each winner will return to Gillette Stadium to host two Totally Patriots shows during the 2010 NFL season.

Totally Patriots is a half hour program produced by Kraft Sports Productions (KSP) that airs on Sundays at 11 a.m. during the NFL season on WBZ-TV (Channel 4) in Boston. The program is geared toward the younger generation of Patriots fans and includes a high school team of the week feature, a music video cut to Patriots game highlights, and a science of sports segment. Each episode features two prominent Patriots players and one local school group that takes part in the interviewing process. This year will be the second season Totally Patriots will feature a talented group of fan-hosts. This year's winners are listed below.