Game Observations: 10 Takeaways From the Patriots loss to the Chiefs in Week 15

7 Keys from Patriots 27-17 Loss to Chiefs

Chiefs at Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 15

Coach Bill Belichick 12/17: "It was competitive, they're a good football team"

Bailey Zappe 12/17: "I've got to be smarter and better"

Kevin Harris 12/17: "Tried to take advantage of my opportunities"

David Andrews 12/17: "We just didn't do a good enough job"

Jahlani Tavai 12/17: "We're not giving up on anything"

Kadarius Toney's dropped pass leads to Patriots' INT

Kevin Harris rushes rumbles for an 18-yard touchdown vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Ryland converts 25-yard FG to give Pats a 10-7 lead

Marte Mapu steals INT of Mahomes away from Bell to set Pats up in red zone

Parker comes back to the football for a 19-yard gain

Pats' fourth-down gamble ends with 16-yard TD from Zappe to Henry

Christian Barmore takes down Mahomes to put Chiefs behind the chains

Bailey Zappe rifles 20-yard pass to DeVante Parker

Elandon Roberts Conference Call Transcript - 4/30/2016

Apr 30, 2016 at 02:10 PM
New England Patriots

Q: When did you first get the sense that the Patriots were interested in you?

ER: In my contact with the Patriots I had only spoken to them once at [my] pro day, but at the end of the day I'm excited to be a part of the organization. It's a dream come true.

Q: How were the attributes of hard work and leadership instilled in you?

ER: Well, just growing up my family was just a strong family. My dad, he was an Army guy so we lived in a very structured household. He wasn't too strict but at the same time we always want to be our own leaders. My dad went by the saying of 'Don't be a follower, be a leader', and I think that's what comes in on the field for me. I know with the New England Patriots organization that you see a lot of players that are leaders on the field and I'm just glad and I'm blessed to be a part of the organization.

Q: What do you feel your strengths are as a player and have you been told you need to work on anything specific?

ER: I feel that I have strengths and weaknesses and every day I just practice on making all of those strengths and weaknesses better and that's all that I can do. Joining the New England Patriots with their great coaching staff, I know they will definitely fix it and also make the strengths better.

Q: How important was the coaching change for you at Houston and how did that help you individually?

ER: That staff in Houston was a great staff that brought me in and they definitely came in, and not just me, all our players they developed, it just shows in these many blessings. You just see that if you're a clean slate guy and you're a practice first [player] and what not then at the end of the day you'll get an opportunity, and I'm just blessed and I'm glad to be a New England Patriot.

Q: Is it true that you went to one of your coaches and asked him what you had to do to in order to realize your dream of playing in the NFL?

ER: Well my coaches just told me, I remember that conversation, and my coaches they just told me to make sure that I'm the same guy and don't put myself in a position that I can mess up a dream. That's what I did. I definitely attacked the practice field every day and I just was trying to be a great leader and a great teammate for the University of Houston. Like I said, I'm just happy to be a New England Patriot.

Q: What led to the dramatic uptick in production for you last year as opposed to your previous years at Houston?

ER: Well, just opportunity and this is what the NFL and college is mostly about, is opportunity. When you get your opportunity just make the best of it. I did and I was just trying to make plays out there to represent the University of Houston well, and now it's time to get back to work with the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/17

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
Kansas City Chiefs Postgame Quotes 12/17

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and select players comment on their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/15

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Friday, December 15, 2023.
What They're Saying: Kansas City Chiefs

Find out what Kansas City Chiefs coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
Transcript: Bailey Zappe Press Conference 12/13

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe's press conference on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/13

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/8

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Friday, December 8, 2023.
New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/7

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Pittsburgh Steelers Postgame Quotes 12/7

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and select players comment on their game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/6

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
What They're Saying: Pittsburgh Steelers

Find out what Pittsburgh Steelers coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
Transcript: Bailey Zappe Press Conference 12/5

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe's press conference on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England 17-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England 17-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Patriots running back Kevin Harris addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England 17-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

