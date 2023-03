Predicciones de la agencia libre 2023: Receptores

The trickiest decision the Patriots need to make this offseason is placing a contract value on wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Over the last three seasons, Meyers has been New England's most productive receiver by a landslide. He has developed from an undrafted free agent following the 2019 draft, lapping much more touted players, into a legitimate NFL receiver and an emerging leader in the locker room. Meyers has done absolutely everything right.