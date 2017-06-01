Ex-Browns TE Gary Barnidge on what it's like to still be a free agent as June arrives

Even with the potential-laded Njoku on hand, there seemed to plenty of room on both the Browns' roster and under its salary cap to keep Barnidge around, a 31-year-old play-maker who just a blink of an eye ago was representing Cleveland in the Pro Bowl in January 2016, fresh off his break-through 79-catch, 1,043-yard, nine-touchdown 2015 regular season.

Even last year, in that throes of that 1-15 debacle in Cleveland, Barnidge was pretty productive for a team that went through quarterbacks like jugs of Gatorade, with five different passers seeing action (six if you count quarterback-turned-receiver Terrelle Pryor throwing nine passes). The Browns had just given him a three-year contract extension worth more than $12 million in December 2015, and his 55-reception, 612-yard, two-touchdown showing last season said more about the team's long-running quarterback dilemma than it did Barnidge.

But hey, this is the NFL. Not For Long is more than just a catchy slogan. It's a harsh reality. So Barnidge remains job-less for now, looking to catch on somewhere, but knowing it may not happen until training camp arrives in late July, or even later.

"I do think I'm one of the only tight ends to play with eight different quarterbacks in two years and still be able to put up good numbers," he said, a tad defiantly. "I had six quarterbacks last season and still put up 55 catches for over 600 yards, and I don't know any other tight end who's done that. That's not easy to do. Again, I've had eight quarterbacks throw me the ball in the past two years."

Naturally, I challenged him: "Quick, can you name them off the top of your head, Gary?"

Barnidge didn't miss a beat. "Josh McCown, Johnny Manziel, Austin Davis, Terrelle Pryor, Cody Kessler, Kevin Hogan, Charlie Whitehurst, and the eighth one was….oh, oh, freak," he said. "I'll get it. Give me a second. RGII! Robert Griffin. That's eight."

Barnidge is neither embittered by how his Browns career ended, or overly anxious about what his future holds. He knows teams are trying to assess the youth they have at the tight end position during their OTAs, while he's a known commodity who could probably walk through anyone's door tomorrow and get a handle on the playbook in a week. His best bet to seek another starting opportunity might be to sit tight and see if injuries shuffle anyone's depth chart in the preseason, but there's a downside, of course, to waiting that long to land.

"There's that fine line you have to balance, because while I've obviously been in the league long enough that I know what I have to do to produce, you also want to get that chemistry going with a quarterback," he said. "And that comes only with reps. You're trying to balance the need for those with waiting to see what develops."

I couldn't help but wonder if the Browns' fairly new emphasis on analytics might have impacted his roster spot? Did he get any sense the numbers had switched last season and were working against him in the eyes of Cleveland's decision-makers?

"I wouldn't know, and I'm not even sure how their analytics work," he said. "But I do know if they use Pro Football Focus, they've shown I'm one of the most consistent blockers in the league, and I'm one of the most consistent pass-catchers. So if they use that measurement, I'm still producing.