Ex-Cowboys player Springs hospitalized in a coma

DALLAS -- Former Dallas Cowboys running back Ron Springs is hospitalized in a coma, more than seven months after receiving a kidney donated by ex-teammate Everson Walls.
The Washington Redskins said Tuesday that cornerback Shawn Springs, son of the 50-year-old Springs, has flown to Dallas to be with his father.
It wasn't immediately clear what caused Ron Springs, who suffered from diabetes, to lapse into a coma or when he was hospitalized. Calls to the family weren't returned.
Dallas-Fort Worth television station KTVT first reported Springs' condition.
