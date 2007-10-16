Official website of the New England Patriots

Ex-Cowboys player Springs hospitalized in a coma

Oct 16, 2007 at 03:00 AM

DALLAS -- Former Dallas Cowboys running back Ron Springs is hospitalized in a coma, more than seven months after receiving a kidney donated by ex-teammate Everson Walls.

The Washington Redskins said Tuesday that cornerback Shawn Springs, son of the 50-year-old Springs, has flown to Dallas to be with his father.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused Ron Springs, who suffered from diabetes, to lapse into a coma or when he was hospitalized. Calls to the family weren't returned.

Dallas-Fort Worth television station KTVT first reported Springs' condition.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

