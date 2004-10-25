Official website of the New England Patriots

Ex-NFL receiver Mark Ingram jailed for credit card theft

Oct 25, 2004

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) _ Former Michigan State star and NFL wide receiver Mark Ingram, a key to the New York Giants' 1991 Super Bowl victory, has been sentenced to one year in jail for stealing a credit card at a Michigan golf course.

Ingram, 39, now being held in a federal prison on a parole violation, received the sentence in a deal after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor for stealing a credit card from Copper Ridge Golf Course in Genesee County's Davison Township in July 2003.

In exchange, prosecutors dismissed a felony fraud charge and a charge that he stole a club at the course.

At Thursday's sentencing, District Judge John L. Conover said the jail term may run concurrent to Ingram's current federal sentence.

Earlier this month, federal prosecutors charged Ingram with laundering drug money, dealing in stolen cars and cashing counterfeit checks.

In a federal indictment made public in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., authorities say Ingram cashed more than $300,000 in phony checks and laundered $200,000. He also was accused of laundering drug money and of committing other crimes in a criminal complaint unsealed Oct. 4 in New York.

Ingram already has served a six-month federal sentence for possessing counterfeit bills. He was being held at the federal detention center in Brooklyn on accusations of violating terms of his release on an earlier charge.

A first-round draft pick by the Giants in 1987, Ingram also played for the Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles. In 1994 he tied a Dolphins record with four touchdown receptions in a game, all on passes from Dan Marino. He retired after the 1996 season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

