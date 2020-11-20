Expert Predictions: Week 11 picks for Patriots at Texans

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 11 matchup against the Houston Texans.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Patriots 24, Texans 20
Bold prediction: New England running back Damien Harris will rush for 200 yards against the NFL's 32nd-ranked rush defense. The Texans are allowing an average of 167.4 rushing yards per game, which means quarterback Cam Newton and a Patriots offense that has transformed itself into a power-running machine have a chance to feast.
Sarah Barshop, ESPN
Pick: Texans 24, Patriots 20
Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson has intercepted a pass in five consecutive games, the longest streak since Reggie Nelson in 2015. According to research by ESPN Stats & Information, if Jackson intercepts a pass on Sunday, he would match the longest interception streak since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, done most recently by Brian Russell in 2003. But while Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has thrown five interceptions this season, he hasn't thrown one since Week 5.
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots
Mina Kimes, ESPN: Patriots
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Texans
Trey Wingo, ESPN: Patriots
Kevin Seifert, ESPN: Patriots
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots
Mike Clay, ESPN: Texans
Jason Reid, ESPN: Texans
Damien Woody, ESPN: Patriots
Laura Rutledge, ESPN: Patriots
Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com
Pick: Patriots 31, Texans 27
The Texans rank dead last in run defense and turnovers forced, which is a bad recipe against a diverse, peaking New England rushing attack led by Damien Harris. The Patriots didn't turn the ball over and didn't need to throw much during their two-game winning streak. They should be able to replicate that in this reunion with old pal Romeo Crennel.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Patriots 24, Texans 20
The Texans are basically done, while the Patriots have won two straight to get back on track and in playoff contention. The Patriots have dominated the Texans in this series and I think they will continue that here. New England will again control the ball on the ground to win a tough, physical game.
Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Patriots
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots
John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Texans
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Patriots 23, Texans 14
New England may not make it to the playoffs, but the road won't end against an overmatched Houston team.
Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Patriots 27, Texans 17
Don't count the Patriots out of the playoff race just yet. They shouldn't have too much trouble against a bad Texans team.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 27, Texans 24
Pats running game too much for Houston's beleaguered defense.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 27, Texans 24
The Patriots extend their win streak to three games, riding their potent running game in a tight game that comes down to clutch play in the fourth quarter.
Erik Scalavino, Patriots.com:
Pick: Texans 28, Patriots 23
Although they played perhaps their most complete game a week ago versus Baltimore, the Patriots haven't been able to put two quality performances together in consecutive weeks thus far in 2020. Houston may have a worse record than New England, but the Texans aren't nearly as bad a team as that win-loss ratio might suggest. At home, where the Patriots fell last year, Houston should be up for the challenge in what could be a seesaw battle throughout Sunday afternoon.
Megan O'Brien, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 24, Texans 21
The Patriots take another step forward offensively. Gilmore returns and makes some plays in the secondary. This game is about Damien Harris and Rex Burkhead.